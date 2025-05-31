"They are not done yet": Cowboys reporter says Dak Prescott wants a "son" after birth of 2nd daughter with Sarah Jane 

Dak Prescott added another title to his resume—girl dad x2. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, on May 22.
The couple had revealed their baby girl was due in May. Prescott shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of Sarah cradling their daughters in bed. Aurora is wrapped in a soft pink blanket while older sister Margaret Jane “MJ” snuggles close.
According to longtime Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Dak’s parenting journey might not be done just yet. Hill shared on X:
“They are not done yet. Still looking to be blessed with a son, if the Lord says the same. Congrats #girldad.”
Aurora’s middle name, “Rayne,” is a special tribute to both sides of the family, matching Prescott’s middle name and honoring Sarah Jane’s father, as reported by SI Swimsuit.
Dak Prescott is moving well after hamstring injury comeback
A hamstring injury derailed his 2024 season just eight games in, but Prescott is coming back hot, turning heads at OTAs. The Cowboys' QB underwent surgery for a torn muscle in November 2024.
Prescott's mobility appeared ahead of schedule, and he was confidently moving in the OTAs. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared that Dak “continues to flash his mobility” and looked sharp in Thursday’s practice.
Prescott reportedly went 14-for-18 at the Cowboys' OTAs. He had two incompletions coming off drops by Luke Schoonmaker and CeeDee Lamb. There was one pass breakup by Kaiir Elam and one miss on a tight sideline throw.
Prescott is not the run-first quarterback he once was after the brutal ankle injury in 2020. However, his ability to evade pressure has always been a game-changer. Seeing him plant, pivot, and roll out with ease, Cowboys fans are fired up.
