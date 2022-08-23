"Mom and dad goals" - Jackson Mahomes hypes up Patrick and Brittany Matthews ahead of the arrival of their second child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany will soon be the parents of two children under the age of two. While the two have taken to social media to show their excitement ahead of the arrival of their second child, their family is also showing just how excited they are.

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's younger brother, posted a photo of the couple to his Instagram stories on Monday evening. Jackson captioned the photo of the two watching a concert with the words, "Mom and Dad Goals," tagging each of their Instagram handles as well.

Earlier this summer, the Super Bowl winning quarterback and his wife announced that they were expecting their second child. A few weeks later, they posted videos of a gender reveal, announcing that they were expecting a baby boy. The couple are already parents to their daughter Sterling who is 18 months old.

Brittany also posted photos on her Instagram page of her and Patrick at the same event. She recently wrote on the same platform how excited she was for the start of the NFL season and how exciting it is that by the end of the season, they will have two kids. No official due date has been released.

Jackson Mahomes makes his return to Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs fans and NFL fans in general are well aware of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson. For most, they know the 22-year-old as a social media influencer who also accompanies his sister-in-law to Chiefs games both home and away.

This past weekend, he made his season debut as a spectator, and took to the social media platform to post a photo of himself with Brittany and his niece Sterling. He captioned the photo, "The trio you guys have missed," essentially trolling those who have criticized their behavior.

Jackson has garnered a lot of attention over the last few seasons due to his many intriguing posts on TikTok and Instagram. His behavior has also come under scrutiny, though, due to these videos.

A clip of Jackson last season showed him dancing on the sidelines of FedEx Field at a memorial for former NFL player Sean Taylor. He has also been seen in other posts fighting with fans from opposing teams.

There were rumors that Patrick had asked his now-wife and younger brother to stay away from his games because of the distraction that they were apparently causing. He denied those rumors at the time. It appears that the two will once again be attending games this season and being in the spotlight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat