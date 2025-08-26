  • home icon
  "More washed than my laundry": NFL fans react as Amari Cooper returns to Raiders on 1-year deal

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:45 GMT
Fans reacted as Amari Cooper, who begun his NFL journey with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2015, is back with the team. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in October 2018. The five-time Pro Bowler was with the Browns last season before being traded to the Bills in October 2024.

Ten years after his initial acquisition, the Raiders are reuniting with Cooper. According to ESPN, Pete Carroll and Co. are bringing in the veteran wide receiver on a one-year deal.

NFL fans shared their thoughts on the Raiders signing the veteran wide receiver.

"This guy's more washed than my laundry," one tweeted.
During his first four-season stint with the Raiders, Amari Cooper played 52 games, starting 47, tallying 3,183 yards and 19 TDs receiving. With the Cowboys, the 5-time Pro Bowler recorded 3,893 yards and 27 TDs passing in 56 games.

The wide receiver's decision comes after Jakobi Meyers had requested a trade from the Raiders following failed negotiations for a contract extension ahead of the 2025 season. Apart from Cooper, Pete Carroll also has rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. on the WR depth chart.

The addition of a veteran like Amari Cooper might be a good decision for the Raiders. If Meyers is traded away ahead of the season, the five-time Pro Bowler could fill the void. Caroll further bolstered his offense this offseason by bringing in veteran Geno Smith as the QB1.

Amari Cooper isn't the only signing the Raiders have made this week

During their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a setback when quarterback Aidan O'Connell fractured his wrist. He's been with the Raiders since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

As per reports, O'Connell will need surgery on his wrist, sidelining him for six to eight weeks. So, the Raiders traded with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Kenny Pickett as a replacement.

He was traded by the Eagles in March and was a favorite to emerge as Kevin Stefanski's starting quarterback for 2025. However, Pickett suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and is now in rehabilitation. With him missing out on preseason, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel got the opportunity to showcase their talent on the field.

Pete Caroll kicks off his Raiders debut with a Week 1 showdown against the Patriots on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

