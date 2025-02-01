"Most definitely": Cowboys legend gives clear verdict on Saquon Barkley's MVP case

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith has backed Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley for NFL MVP over favorites Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Dallas Cowboys legend stated his stance on Barkley on February 1, 2025.

Smith's endorsement carries extra significance given Barkley's historic season. The Eagles running back has rushed for 2,005 yards, joining an elite group of just nine players to break the 2,000-yard barrier in NFL history.

"Most definitely," Smith declared when asked about Barkley's MVP worthiness in a one-on-one interview with RG. "We're in a time where people say the running game doesn't even exist anymore. Running backs are not even valued. And you have a kid that just rushed over 2,000 yards."

Saquon Barkley nearly claimed Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. He sat out the final regular season game with Philadelphia's playoff position secured, finishing just 100 yards short of the mark.

The three-time Super Bowl champion Smith criticized the NFL's quarterback bias in MVP voting. Only Adrian Peterson has won the award as a running back since 2007.

Emmitt Smith is voting for Saquon Barkley

Smith highlighted how the Giants' loss became Philadelphia's gain;

"Having Saquon Barkley back there was a blessing and has been a blessing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Losing Saquon Barkley and keeping Daniel Jones was a curse to the New York Giants."

The Cowboys great pointed to voter bias favoring quarterbacks;

"If the voters are leaning heavily towards the quarterback, that just shows you how biased the National Football League has become," Smith stated.

Saquon Barkley's impact extends beyond regular-season achievements. He's tallied 477 total yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs heading into Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid acknowledged Barkley's threat;

"He's a great player, potential future Hall of Famer," Reid said (Jan 31st). "He has helped them, especially in the rush game, but he can catch the ball."

Barkley stands 30 yards away from breaking Terrell Davis's combined regular season and playoff rushing record of 2,476 yards. He's already set an NFL record with seven rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards this season.

His playoff performances have backed up Smith's MVP endorsement. In the NFC Championship game, Barkley powered Philadelphia past Washington with three rushing touchdowns, matching quarterback Jalen Hurts' output.

