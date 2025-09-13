  • home icon
  "Most perfect gift from God" - J.J. McCarthy, fiancée Katya reveal name of their son as they welcome first baby boy

"Most perfect gift from God" - J.J. McCarthy, fiancée Katya reveal name of their son as they welcome first baby boy

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:20 GMT
J.J. McCarthy, fianc&eacute;e Katya reveal name of their son as they welcome first baby boy
J.J. McCarthy, fiancée Katya reveal name of their son as they welcome first baby boy

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy welcomed his first child with fiancée Katya Kuropas on Friday. The couple welcomed a baby boy as the quarterback left the team facility on Thursday to be with his belle.

On Instagram, Katya Kuropas shared a post introducing her son to the world. In one of the snippets, we see J.J. McCarthy holding the newborn in his arms. She also revealed the name of their son in the caption.

"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents. 8.7 lbs 21in." Katya wrote.
Back in May, McCarthy and his fiancée announced that they were expecting their firstborn together through a post on social media. It included the couple posing with her baby bump, along with a clip of them showing off a few ultrasound photos. They also stated that they were expecting the child in September.

J.J. McCarthy started dating Katya Kuropas back in high school. The Vikings quarterback proposed to her in January 2024, starting a new chapter in their romance.

She has been one of his strongest supporters throughout his football career. McCarthy is currently in the middle of his debut season as the QB1 of the Vikings after missing out on his rookie campaign due to a season-ending injury.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
