The mother of a Buffalo Bills fan, who was shot dead when the team faced the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 7 a few blocks from Hard Rock Stadium, spoke to the media on Friday. A preliminary investigation reportedly uncovered that Dylan Isaacs and friends were walking through traffic when a confrontation intensified. Several rounds of bullets were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

Dylan's mother, Susan Isaacs, met the Miami Gardens police as she called for justice and assistance from the public to catch the suspect:

“Can’t carry any other feelings but hurt I feel for my son. It’ll never go away. I got to live this for the rest of my life ... Still looking, they’re still investigating. Come forward. Please, come forward. We need to heal as a family.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to Susan, police informed her that Dylan, 30, was walking toward the ride-share lots when there was a dispute, and a driver in a car shot him, leaving him dying on the ground. The suspect remain at large despite the shooter’s car being found in West Palm Beach.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill commented on X about the tragic loss:

Expand Tweet

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the crime.

Per CBS, Susan traveled from Ontario, Canada, to South Florida to find details about the death of her son.

Dylan Issacs was not the first death to happen at a Dolphins game this season

Dale Mooney, 53, of New Hampshire, died after he was punched at Gillette Stadium last September during a Week Two game between the Dolphins and New England Patriots. Authorities commented they planned to charge three Rhode Island males involved in Mooney's death last October.

In the end, two Rhode Island citizens reportedly were charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by Foxborough Police in December. Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey thanked the public for their help in the investigation:

“We thank the members of the public who made their private videos of the altercation available for our review, and the investigators at the Foxborough Police Department, for their help in establishing a clear picture of these tragic events."

Expand Tweet

Those suspects are set to make an appearance in court this year to be arraigned on the charges, per a press release from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Mooney's family created a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral expenses. It raised over $32.5K of the $40K goal.