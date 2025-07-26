  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Mr. Generational simply isn't good”: NFL fans reacts as Caleb Williams gets intercepted multiple times at Bears training camp

“Mr. Generational simply isn't good”: NFL fans reacts as Caleb Williams gets intercepted multiple times at Bears training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:27 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams is in training camp with the Chicago Bears. Following his debut campaign last year, the quarterback is gearing up for a new season under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Ad

Despite the high expectations for the 2022 Heisman winner, the quarterback is seemingly struggling to find his footing at camp. According to a tweet posted by ML Football, Caleb Williams threw multiple interceptions during Friday's training session with the team.

"TRENDING: #Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw MULTIPLE INTERCEPTIONS on back-to-back plays at practice today. Williams has struggled with interceptions," the tweet read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to the quarterback's underwhelming performance at training camp.

"Mr Generational simply isn't good," one fan commented.
"No surprise. Caleb Williams is a bust. I've been saying it since he was drafted by the Bears. One of the easiest scouting reports I've ever done," ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly stated.
"Try throwing the ball without nail polish on, twinkle toes," this fan wrote.
Ad
"The natives are restless, no tolerance for nonsense," another fan said.
"It's training camp, Caleb starting OL wasn't all there. Like it's day 3 guys, what are we doing," this fan wrote.
"We all knew nail polish boy wasn't good. Incoming last place finish in the North per usual for the Bears," another fan said.
Ad

The Bears acquired Williams with the first pick in last year's draft. He was named as the team's QB1 as a rookie. He led the team to a disappointing 5-12 record while tallying 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason, bringing in Ben Johnson as his replacement.

Colin Cowherd shares his true feelings about Caleb Williams amid his struggles in training camp

On Friday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts about Williams' struggles during the first three days of training camp.

Ad

On his show, he criticised the quarterback's performance while questioning his authenticity as a generational talent.

"Three days ago, he struggled. Ben Johnson was furious. Couldn't get the play in and out," Cowherd said. "Yesterday, struggled with a deep ball. Today ... two red zone picks ... So three days in a row, it's gotten a little bumpy for Caleb Williams ... Disastrous first dates rarely become 30-year marriages ..."
Ad
"(He) was sold as a generational talent. We were all hoping it would be this generation."

With the criticism surrounding his year two with the team, Williams also has his personal objectives for the upcoming season. During an interview on Tuesday, he opened up about becoming the first 4,000-yard passer in the franchise and helping the team to a better record compared to 2024.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications