“Mr. Generational simply isn't good”: NFL fans reacts as Caleb Williams gets intercepted multiple times at Bears training camp

Caleb Williams is in training camp with the Chicago Bears. Following his debut campaign last year, the quarterback is gearing up for a new season under new head coach Ben Johnson.Despite the high expectations for the 2022 Heisman winner, the quarterback is seemingly struggling to find his footing at camp. According to a tweet posted by ML Football, Caleb Williams threw multiple interceptions during Friday's training session with the team.&quot;TRENDING: #Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw MULTIPLE INTERCEPTIONS on back-to-back plays at practice today. Williams has struggled with interceptions,&quot; the tweet read.Fans in the comments shared their reactions to the quarterback's underwhelming performance at training camp.&quot;Mr Generational simply isn't good,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;No surprise. Caleb Williams is a bust. I've been saying it since he was drafted by the Bears. One of the easiest scouting reports I've ever done,&quot; ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly stated.&quot;Try throwing the ball without nail polish on, twinkle toes,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;The natives are restless, no tolerance for nonsense,&quot; another fan said.&quot;It's training camp, Caleb starting OL wasn't all there. Like it's day 3 guys, what are we doing,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;We all knew nail polish boy wasn't good. Incoming last place finish in the North per usual for the Bears,&quot; another fan said.The Bears acquired Williams with the first pick in last year's draft. He was named as the team's QB1 as a rookie. He led the team to a disappointing 5-12 record while tallying 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing.The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason, bringing in Ben Johnson as his replacement.Colin Cowherd shares his true feelings about Caleb Williams amid his struggles in training campOn Friday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts about Williams' struggles during the first three days of training camp.On his show, he criticised the quarterback's performance while questioning his authenticity as a generational talent.&quot;Three days ago, he struggled. Ben Johnson was furious. Couldn't get the play in and out,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;Yesterday, struggled with a deep ball. Today ... two red zone picks ... So three days in a row, it's gotten a little bumpy for Caleb Williams ... Disastrous first dates rarely become 30-year marriages ...&quot;&quot;(He) was sold as a generational talent. We were all hoping it would be this generation.&quot;With the criticism surrounding his year two with the team, Williams also has his personal objectives for the upcoming season. During an interview on Tuesday, he opened up about becoming the first 4,000-yard passer in the franchise and helping the team to a better record compared to 2024.