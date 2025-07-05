“Mr. Jerry Jones knows that”: Cam Newton makes case for Micah Parsons becoming NFL’s highest-paid defender

The Dallas Cowboys drafted DE Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. In four seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler has established himself as a key player. Throughout the offseason, Parsons has been trying to negotiate a new contract that potentially makes him the highest-paid defender in the league.

However, the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons' rookie contract in April. Despite no progress in his contract extension talks, the DE attended the team's minicamp last month.

On Friday's episode of the 4th&1 podcast, ex-NFL star Cam Newton shared his thoughts on Parsons' contract situation. He believes Parsons has earned the right to become the top-paid defensive player and that if the Cowboys don't act soon, another team could give Parsons what he desires and lure him away.

"If Micah Parsons becomes the top-paid defender in the league, and it's pointing towards it, is he not worth it? Newton said (21:15). "It doesn't matter if he's top five, top six, or top 20. I don't think anyyone will be completely blown away in disbelief if Parsons becomes the top-paid defender in the league. He's earned it, and it's only a matter of time.

"If you say Myles Garrett is more skillful or some other particular defender, its' goping to be relevant for a couple of week because of how this league and the CBA work, its' going to be topped in a couple of weeks. And if anybody knows, Mr. Jerry Jones knows that. If Jerry ain't going to pay him, somebody might be happy to pay him."

Last season, Parsons played 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12.0 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. He missed the last four games due to a high ankle sprain as the team finished 7-10, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Browns star Myles Garrett shares his thoughts on the Micah Parsons contract situation

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett, who signed a four-year extension worth $160 million and is set to earn $40 million annually, shared his thoughts about Micah Parsons' contract situation with analyst Abby Jones.

"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett said. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to work with him. I've seen his work ethic. ... He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day.

"And someone, who produces on the field. He has that level of dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."

The Cowboys begin their training camp on July 21 amid contract talks with Parsons.

