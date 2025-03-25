The Minnesota Vikings have seemingly pulled out of their Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, as the four-time NFL MVP remains unsigned with his future uncertain. Minnesota was joined by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants in the race for Rodgers, but retirement has reportedly emerged as another possibility for the 41-year-old.

Ad

Though Minnesota crossed Rodgers off as a potential option at quarterback for this year, one of the best players in the franchise's history offered his support for the 10-time Pro Bowler. In an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, two-time All-Pro safety Harrison Smith revealed that Rodgers is his favorite quarterback to watch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've played against (Aaron Rodgers) my whole career, and he's been my favorite quarterback to watch and also my least favorite quarterback (to play against)."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith was drafted into the NFC North back in 2012, ahead of Rodgers' fifth season as the starter in Green Bay following the departure of Brett Favre. Smith's Vikings and Rodgers' Packers squared off against one another twice every year until the future Hall of Famer's departure following the 2022 season, Smith's 11th NFL season.

Ad

Smith and Minnesota's front office agreed to the safety's return in 2025 on a revised deal. The future Hall of Fame safety is set to earn over $5 million in the final year of a two-year, $10.25 million deal.

J.J. McCarthy reveals Vikings haven't named him QB1

With Minnesota electing to pass on Aaron Rodgers, many expected second-year quarterback and 2024 No. 10 pick to take over the reins in Kevin O'Connell's offense. Breakout quarterback Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks after signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

Ad

Halting the chatter, McCarthy revealed that despite passing on Rodgers, the team still hasn't named him the starter entering the 2025 season. On Tuesday afternoon, McCarthy was asked about the moment he knew he would be the starter in 2025 on Up & Adams, but the former Michigan signal-caller quickly put the speculations to rest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They haven't told me (I'm the starter)," McCarthy revealed. "I'm happy, because I try to earn it every single day, and I never want that to be given to me."

McCarthy missed the entirety of his rookie campaign in Minnesota after suffering a Meniscus tear during the preseason. After undergoing surgery, McCarthy appears ready to lead the Vikings' offense next season if called upon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback