“My heart drops every time”: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals least favorite part of NFL season as Rams QB returns from injury

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is back on the field after getting an aggravated disc injury in his back. In the recent episode of the "BFFR" podcast hosted by two former soccer players and best friends Sydney Leroux and Ali Riley, Rams QB's wife Kelly Stafford talked about her favorite and least favorite parts of the NFL season.Kelly said her favorite part about NFL games is watching Matthew play and do what he loves best. However, when asked about the least enjoyable part. Stafford's wife said,"Watching him struggle to get up can be tough. Hard hits, what do you feel? My heart drops every time. But I will say one thing. He knows that. So if he is not at all hurting, he pops right back up. It is for him, and also for the guy that hits him, to know that it didn't hurt that bad. But also, I think he knows that we're all watching each other," Kelly said."And the girls have started to notice. They noticed it last year a few times. And I think that hit pretty hard for him. But again, I'm going to miss it when he does finally hang it up. Because I've enjoyed so much watching him do what he can do best. And, well, almost as much as a great father, too."Kelly also added that she loses weight during the season because of stress, sometimes skipping meals, and admitted it gets especially tough when Matthew is injured. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly Stafford addresses conspiracy theory around Matthew StaffordAfter his back injury, Matthew Stafford has become the target of strange conspiracy theories lately. Some people on the internet started spreading rumors that he had died or was even cloned. These claims spread quickly on social media, leading Kelly Stafford to step in.On Thursday, Kelly reshared a post to address the false stories, making it clear that the talk about Matthew's death or cloning was not true. She wanted to put an end to the growing rumors."I knew there was something different about him ... that @ammortal_official is wild," Kelly captioned the Instagram post.Kelly Stafford shuts down bizarre death and cloning rumors about Matthew Stafford [IG/@kbstafford89]Stafford had been injured during Rams training camp last month and didn't take part in the preseason games, but last Monday he returned to the field.