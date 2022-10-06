Who is Myles Garrett's friend Yiana Tjotjos?

Myles Garrett and passenger Yiana Tjotjos were recently in a serious car accident that required hospitalization. According to the accident report, Garrett suffered both a shoulder and bicep strain as well as a cut on his right hand. Both Garrett and Tjotjos were discharged from the hospital that night, on the same day of the one-car accident.

Garrett’s passenger, Yiana Tjotjos, is a 23-year-old woman from Ohio. Not much is known about Tjotjos; her social media profiles are set to private and she is not active on Twitter. As for her relationship status with the Cleveland Browns star defensive end, not much is publicly known as well.

Garrett was previously linked to girlfriend Serra Tumay as recently as early 2022. However, neither the player nor Tumay have made anything public regarding their relationship. Garrett and Tumay dated for two years prior to 2022.

Myles Garrett has become one of the NFL’s best defensive players leading up to the car crash

After a collegiate football career at Texas A&M, Myles Garrett was selected number one overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns took a shot at the former two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC defensive end. Garrett has been a mainstay of the Browns defense ever since for more than five seasons.

Fred Greetham @FredGreetham9 #Browns D Line with Myles Garrett doing individual drills and DT Taven Bryan also returned to practice #Browns D Line with Myles Garrett doing individual drills and DT Taven Bryan also returned to practice https://t.co/eO6hMKtWRk

He has compiled three Pro Bowl appearances in the NFL and has been named to the First-Team All-Pro for two consecutive years. Fans will forever remember Garrett and his role in the brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The defensive end removed Rudolph’s helmet and swung it at the quarterback.

Despite the incident (and after the NFL suspended Garrett for the rest of the 2019-20 season), Garrett would continue to be a mainstay on the Browns’ strong defense.

Ahead of Week 5 of the 2022-23 NFL regular season, Myles Garrett is set to return to the team and play after his car accident. The Dawg Pound will host the visiting Los Angeles Chargers who are coming into the game at 2-2.

Over the stretch of the opening phase of the regular season, the Bolts haven't been as dominant. Following the stellar 2021-22 season that quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense had, many expected them to be significantly more impressive.

Nonetheless, with the season ramping up, the Browns will certainly have their work cut out for them heading into Week 5.

