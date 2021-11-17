"As great as you’re supposed to be, the Colts cut you" - NBA star Draymond Green roasts NFL HOFer Peyton Manning on Manningcast

Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players in the whole world, and his trash talk is always fun to see — that is, if you're not the victim, of course.

Green is really good at talking smack, even when he's not in the middle of a game, or even when he's not talking about NBA players. He gave viewers a sneak preview of what he's capable of improvizing during Week 10's Manningcast, reminding Peyton Manning of one of the lowest moments of his career: when the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from him in March 2012.

It was all in good fun between the Manning brothers and Green during the latter's guest appearance, but Eli Manning turned things up a notch on Monday.

The youngest of the Manning brothers asked Green what kind of trash talk he'd use to provoke Peyton Manning if they were competing during a game.

Eli: "How did you talk smack to Peyton?

Green: "I tell Peyton 'as great as you're supposed to be, the Colts cut you'"

Peyton: "Thank you! Appreciate it. I thought nobody could stick me more than [Phil] Mickelson in the second quarter, but Draymond has done that here in the third quarter. I love it!"

Of course, Green was referring to the occasion when the Indianapolis Colts decided to let Peyton Manning go after he sat out the entire 2011 season recovering from neck surgeries. The Colts had the first overall pick in the 2012 draft and generational quarterback prospect Andrew Luck was available, so Indianapolis had to make a difficult decision.

They decided not to pay Manning the guaranteed money he was slated to receive in March and released him, opening the path for Luck to take over the franchise reigns.

Whether the decision backfired or not is up for discussion. Manning won another Super Bowl ring once he joined the Denver Broncos, while Luck and the Colts were together for seven years but never managed to play in the championship game. Injuries and poor roster management resulted in Luck retiring from the league in 2019.

