"Never seen something so ridiculously awful": Emmanuel Acho calls out Aaron Glenn over Jets' play calling in loss to Cowboys

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are in crisis mode after their 37-22 Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They have dropped to 0-5 on the season. Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho isn't showing any relief towards the Jets head coach.Acho ripped into Glenn's play-calling. He highlighted a particular 4th&amp;1 situation.“What the hell are the Jets doing? It's 4th and 1. You run a bootleg to the boundary, making a right-handed quarterback roll to the left. This player releases into an offensive lineman, and he jump throws. What the hell?”The criticism from Acho is part of a broader issue. Glenn is in his first head coaching role and is still searching for answers. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has shown promise, but it hasn’t translated into consistent results.When it comes to the defense, the Jets are struggling as well and rank among the worst in the NFL. Acho’s breakdown points out that the Jets roster lacks the weapons and cohesion to compete, and Glenn’s strategies aren’t helping.If Glenn wants to save his job and stop the skid, major adjustments on both sides of the ball are non-negotiable.Also read: “Even Rich Kotite didn’t do this” “He’s a fraud”: NFL fans torch Aaron Glenn as Jets HC breaks unwanted record in 37-22 loss to CowboysAaron Glenn addresses tough 37-22 loss to CowboysAaron Glenn isn't shying away from taking responsibility for the Jets' tumultuous 0-5 season so far.“We were going in to score, we get the fumble, and it seemed like things went downhill after that,” Glenn said.He was referring to Breece Hall’s 10-yard gain at the Dallas 23-yard line that ended in a fumble. Glenn admitted the team’s opening drives have been promising but ultimately flawed.“I thought we had a really good opportunity… this is an imperfect game that we try to make perfect,” he said.Looking ahead, Glenn said experience and patience are key. “I talked to Tony Dungy and Jimmy Johnson… only thing that we can do is go back to work.”The Jets will face the Denver Broncos next Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Also read: “You can't shoot yourself in the foot”: Breece Hall gets honest on Jets’ issues as Aaron Glenn’s team goes 0-5 after 37-22 loss to Cowboys