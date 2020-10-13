When the severity of Dak Prescott's ankle injury became apparent on Sunday, one immediate reaction from fans and fellow pro athletes was that such devastating injuries are exactly why the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was justified in seeking a massive contract prior to the season.

Dak Prescott was widely ridiculed for reportedly turning down contract offers from the Cowboys that most NFL players would have accepted in a heartbeat. He was widely mocked for reportedly asking for a long-term deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the league.

But when Prescott suffered a gruesome-looking broken and dislocated ankle during the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants, a lot of people got a reality check about the risks taken by players like Dak Prescott. It reminded them why someone in his position tries to earn as much money as possible while their market value is high.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now under the spotlight, with the football world wondering what he'll do in terms of compensating his star quarterback, who now faces a long road to recovery.

MVP & Comeback player of the Year in the same season 🤔. The fight starts today Lil bro. Let’s get it @dak — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 12, 2020

According to NFL.com, Jones was asked by a Dallas radio station how Dak Prescott's injury impacts the owner's feelings about the player. Jones answered, "None."

"This is (an injury) that you can mend, come back and be as good as gold," Jones said.

But will Jones be willing to pay a damaged Dak Prescott a salary that being the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys warrants?

"Dak is deserving of anything that you want to put on a piece of paper, relatively speaking," Jones was quoted by NFL.com. "He's deserving of that. If you evaluate what he can do to help us win championships, you can see that it's there. Plus, he's a leader at the premier leader spot. We've got to make it work.

"So what am I saying?" Jones went on. "I'm saying exactly the same thing I said the last time I was asked about this before the season started. This is part of the game, the business and the contract part."

Advertisement

Dak Prescott reportedly set to miss 4-6 months after having surgery on a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, per @toddarcher



Minor setback for a major comeback 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fii80Pverd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2020

Who will replace Dak Prescott for the Cowboys?

Backup QB Andy Dalton now takes over for Dak Prescott.

Dalton was the longtime starter for the Cincinnati Bengals and guided them to the playoffs four times, so he does have the skill and experience to keep the Cowboys afloat. In a thin NFC East division, Dallas doesn't have to do too much to at least make it to the postseason.