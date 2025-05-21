"NFL always helping the Eagles sm": Fans react as 'tush push' ban doesn't get enough votes from team owners

NFL fans erupted across social media after team owners failed to ban the controversial "tush push" play on Wednesday. The proposal fell short by just two votes, as 22 teams supported the ban, while 10 didn't. The New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots sided with the Philadelphia Eagles to keep the play alive.

According to USA Today, the Green Bay Packers initially proposed banning the play during NFL league meetings in April. The discussion was tabled until May, when the revised proposal stated no offensive player may "push or pull a runner in any direction at any time or lift him to his feet."

Many fans expressed mixed reactions to the news.

"NFL always helping the eagles smh," wrote one on X.

"Can't ban a play that only 1 team has mastered. Get better nerds," added another fan.

"Hahahahahahahahahhaa would love to see the LOSERS that voted yes…" celebrated one supporter.

More fan reactions started coming in:

One fan noted simply: "Another L for them packers."

Another fan wrote: "Can we move on now?"

One wrote: "MORE PUSHIN FOR THE TUSHIN!"

The tush push gained popularity under Eagles coach Nick Sirianni since 2021, though its origins date back to 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings. The play has made short-yardage situations nearly automatic for Philadelphia, featuring quarterback Jalen Hurts and (until his retirement) center Jason Kelce.

Eagles troll Packers with celebratory tush push social media posts

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time celebrating their victory in the tush push battle, taking direct aim at the Green Bay Packers, who had initially proposed the ban.

Minutes after news broke about the failed vote, the Eagles' official X account posted a simple two-word message:

"Push On."

The team deliberately chose an image from its playoff victory over the Packers in January to accompany the post, adding salt to the wound for Green Bay.

The Eagles didn't stop there. Shortly afterward, they posted a 26-minute compilation of successful tush push plays to their YouTube channel.

The Packers' president, Mark Murphy, had previously expressed optimism about the potential ban.

"We talked a little bit about our safety concerns regarding the play, just kind of the style of the play," Murphy said in an April interview with the Packers' YouTube channel.

NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay noted that a previous rule against pushing or pulling players was eliminated in 2005 because officials found it too difficult to enforce consistently.

