"Divided the team" - NFL analyst argues Baker Mayfield's disagreement with Odell Beckham Jr caused problems in Cleveland's dressing room

NFL analyst and ESPN staff writer Jake Trotter says that the difficulties between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. caused the team to become divided.

The story between the pair is now well documented. Beckham Jr.'s downturn in form was, according to many, largely thanks to Mayfield. There was constant pressure on the Cleveland quarterback to force the ball into the receiver's direction. Most of the time it didn't end well.

. @WatsonSznBruh Odell Beckham Jr has talents only elite players possess. For him to be on a roster and not receiving targets because of an incompetent QB is insane. Obj was not the problem in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr has talents only elite players possess. For him to be on a roster and not receiving targets because of an incompetent QB is insane. Obj was not the problem in Cleveland.

In a piece for ESPN, Trotter detailed the troubles between the pair and what inevitably led to the quarterback's current messy situation with the Browns.

"In 2018, Mayfield arrived in Cleveland, a city that has been searching for a franchise quarterback since the Bernie Kosar era of the 1980s, with enormous fanfare. But after quarterbacking the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years in 2020, his standing with the front office and locker room declined."

"Struggles on the field, a messy split with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that divided the team, quarterback Deshaun Watson's willingness to waive his no-trade clause to join Cleveland, and a perceived slight from the Browns' front office, all contributed to effectively end Mayfield's time in Cleveland, pushing both sides to seek a fresh start."

Once Beckham Jr. left Cleveland for the LA Rams, a debate ensued for the remainder of the season: 'Who was to blame for the Browns' struggles? Mayfield or Beckham Jr.?'

The star receiver lit up the league towards the end of the season and played a starring role in the Rams' road to the Super Bowl. Prior to his injury in the NFL's penultimate game, the 29-year-old receiver was on course to take over the game. Meanwhile, Mayfield struggled for the entire season.

Baker Mayfield wants out while Odell Beckham Jr. is without a team

Baker Mayfield's situation with the Browns is messy to say the least. After the organization's very public courtship of Deshaun Watson and saying they wanted an "adult" at quarterback, the writing was on the wall for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

However, at the time of writing, the 27-year-old is still on the Browns roster as interest in him from other teams is virtually zero.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and is recovering from his ACL injury. He is still without a team as he will not be ready to play until, at least, midway through the 2022 season. Teams are likely waiting until then to sign the star wideout.

Justin App @app_justin The question isn’t IF Mayfield is gonna be a Seattle Seahawk…. It’s WHEN. Seahawks have all the leverage in this future trade so it’s best to wait a bit so the Browns start to panic and trade him for the low low The question isn’t IF Mayfield is gonna be a Seattle Seahawk…. It’s WHEN. Seahawks have all the leverage in this future trade so it’s best to wait a bit so the Browns start to panic and trade him for the low low

The future of both players is rather unknown at this stage, but in Beckham Jr.'s case, he did show that he still has incredible talent. While for the 27-year-old quarterback, his demeanor off the field has likely turned many teams off the idea of signing him.

Whether he gets to another team remains to be seen. Unfortunately, his spat and 'break-up' with Beckham Jr. will follow him for the rest of his career.

