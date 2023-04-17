"Thrilled that a change is occurring” - NFL analyst begs Commanders to pull off swift turnaround in post-Snyder era

Dan Snyder is slated to give up his team, the Washington Commanders, in exchange for a mountain of cash.

While most of the media is celebrating the Snyder era approaching its end, one analyst has set the first goal for the new chapter. Put simply, in 2023, she hopes for the team to take a step forward and reach the playoffs.

Here's how Jamie Erdahl put it on "Good Morning Football":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Washington, I am thrilled for you that a change in the wind is occurring. I think emotionally, you need... some playoff football in January. Just to give us something else to talk about.

"But beyond the emotional upswing of the Washington Commanders making the playoffs in the NFC East, they had a record that was better than seven other teams."

Will the Washington Commanders win the NFC East in 2023?

She continued by claiming that the team is closer to making the postseason than it seems:

"Isn't that terrible? They did not have a bad season last year. Their wide receiver room is talented with Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin... And Ron Rivera's a great coach.

"So what are we doing here? Can the Commanders get in? Can they give us something else great to talk about besides the sale of the team?"

Dan Snyder's Commanders stuck in Cowboys-sized rut

Dan Snyder at Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys have taken a lot of heat over the years for failing to advance in the post-season. However, they aren't alone as the Washington Commanders have also found themselves struggling after New Year's Day.

Washington has made the playoffs more often than it seems, reaching sudden death four times in the last 18 years and twice since 2015.

However, when it comes to sticking around in their brief glimpses of January football, the Commanders have struggled. Their last playoff win was in 2005.

Reaching the postseason is always a welcome sight for fans, but winning a playoff game would be the biggest indication of true progress upon further inspection.

Many would agree that a playoff run taking the team beyond the divisional round would give them insane bragging rights and also serve to stain their divisional rivals. If that were to happen, the Cowboys would have the division's longest playoff winstreak drought.

Will the Commanders flip the narrative in 2023?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes