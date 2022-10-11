NFL analyst believes revered QB whisperer who worked with Aaron Rodgers to be axed soon

Aaron Rodgers' former colleague Nathaniel Hackett is only five games into his tenure with Russell Wilson, but one NFL analyst claims he's already near the end. Speaking on NFL Countdown, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan predicted that Hackett would not survive into 2023. Here's how he put it:

"The problem started at the jump when they hired Nathaniel Hackett. They hired him to bring in Aaron Rodgers. Strike one. Now you go when you reach for a veteran quarterback, Russell Wilson... did you not watch film from last year? Because last year he wasn't that quarterback. He had two good games last year. I'm sorry."

Davis Mattek @DavisMattek Paying 4.5 Billion and then hiring Nathaniel Hackett should be evidence enough that the mega wealthy aren’t really that smart Paying 4.5 Billion and then hiring Nathaniel Hackett should be evidence enough that the mega wealthy aren’t really that smart

He went on, claiming the Packers' system does not work for Russell Wilson:

"You're not going to trade the farm for him, but you did. They were trying to run the Green Bay Packers system initially. They're trying to put a square peg in a round hole. That's not Russell's game. Now I see a head coach trying to combine the systems, and there's confusion [everywhere]. You can't be aggressive if you don't know what you're doing."

Jake Asman @JakeAsman The Walmart owners should fire Nathaniel Hackett and give Sean Payton a blank check to fix the Broncos. #TNF The Walmart owners should fire Nathaniel Hackett and give Sean Payton a blank check to fix the Broncos. #TNF

He went on, claiming the coach is trying to fix a failed system:

"That's what I see out of Russell Wilson... He's not sure of himself. I see a team that's plugging Band-Aids over a boat that's got holes in it. They're trying to fix things on the move with Band-Aids. It ain't working right now."

Lastly, he claimed that the new ownership group will not stand for the head coach's performance:

"He's [already] in trouble because of the circumstances. He's been awful in game management, time management, a lot of different things... But the reason I say that is this is a brand new ownership group. And so unless there's dramatic improvements, this guy is going to be a one-and-done coach."

When did Nathaniel Hackett work with Aaron Rodgers?

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The Broncos head coach worked with Aaron Rodgers from 2019-2021 when he was his offensive coordinator. When he was with the Packers, the team enjoyed two conference championship appearances and one divisional round appearance. The Packers won 13 games in each season he was there.

In 2019, the team was ranked 19th in offense. In 2020, it was ranked fifth. In 2021, it was ranked 10th. After 2021 ended, the offensive coordinator won over the Denver Broncos and left the Packers. Most agreed that the move was done in an effort by Broncos general manager George Paton to lure Aaron Rodgers to the team.

It didn't work, as the quarterback signed a new deal early in the offseason, leaving the team to trade for another quarterback. Russell Wilson was secretly available, and the Broncos pulled the trigger. After Thursday's loss to the Colts, the team has been enjoying a mini-bye, getting a few extra days to recover and fix the team's troubles.

Will the Broncos use the extra time to their advantage to fix their offensive struggles and look like a brand new team against the Chargers?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit NFL Countdown and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes