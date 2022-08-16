NFL analyst blames Mike McCarthy for Cowboys’ horrendous preseason outing 

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys lost in ugly fashion against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. While neither side played many starters, the game troubled several fans and analysts, especially with Mike McCarthy's job security in doubt in the eyes of many.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Dianna Russini blamed one person for the team's struggles. According to her, the penalties sank the ship, and the head coach is the one to blame. Russini said:

"The Dallas Cowboys know they've got penalty issues, almost 300 penalties over the last two seasons since Mike McCarthy has taken over. 266 penalties. That is a lot. So, yes, penalties come from mistakes [that come from] being undisciplined."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Mike McCarthy’s reaction to the Cowboys’ 11th penalty early in the third quarter Mike McCarthy’s reaction to the Cowboys’ 11th penalty early in the third quarter https://t.co/VKBSRA5BNF

Russini continued, explaining that other head coaches have told her how this type of issue is solved:

"But coaches have always shared this with me whenever I've asked how do you fix this? They always lean into fundamentals. 'It goes back to the fundamentals.' So yes, the players need to take some responsibility on this… This falls on coaching at least this time of year. This is when the fundamentals need to kick in if they want to start seeing improvements."

RJ Ochoa @rjochoa Six penalties for the Dallas Cowboys.



So far they include holding, offside, taunting.



Mike McCarthy does not have a disciplined football team.



Again. Six penalties for the Dallas Cowboys.So far they include holding, offside, taunting.Mike McCarthy does not have a disciplined football team.Again.

Mike McCarthy's time with the Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had a problem returning to the turn of the century. While the team hasn't struggled to have good seasons and make the playoffs as other teams have, they've not been able to get anywhere in the postseason. Per Pro Football Reference, since winning the Super Bowl in 1995, Dallas have not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning head coach, was brought in to fix the problem. With Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the head coach had won the Super Bowl in 2010. However, it has not gone according to plan in Dallas.

Initially, in the head coach's first season, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, effectively making 2020 a lost season. The team ultimately went 6-10. While 2021 was better, Dallas still failed in the postseason the same way they did for the last few decades.

The Cowboys went 12-5 and had the league's number one offense, but it wasn't enough. Will 2022 be the season it all finally comes together for the Cowboys head coach and Dak Prescott?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht