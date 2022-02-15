“So own it. You did it” - NFL analyst blasts Kyler Murray for scrubbing his social media 

Quarterback Kyler Murray made quite the splash when he decided to completely distance himself from the Arizona Cardinals on all of his social media accounts. It was rumored that the quarterback was unhappy with the Cardinals' struggles being placed on his shoulders and that he wanted out. Then more rumors spread that the Cardinals were unhappy with their young quarterback's attitude and selfishness.

But this week, Murray posted a tweet saying he was done with all of the drama and was ready to move on.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me, but I’m going to continue to grow and get better,” Murray wrote.

However, there's one NFL analyst who doesn't want to hear how Murray is unwilling to be a part of the said drama when he himself started it by erasing all the bits pertaining to Arizona from his pages. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt said on Tuesday morning that the quarterback could not act shocked about how things went down when it was he who threw the first stone.

“I believe the Cardinals when they say their opinions have changed and they were exasperated before and exasp," Brandt said. "The problem is that... what I read at the bottom of the screen there, ‘All this nonsense is not what I'm about.’ ...Don't give me the babe in the woods, routine, Kyler [referring directly to the quarterback]. You scrubbed your social media, you know what that means. That is throwing a rock in a pond and saying ‘why are the ripples happening?’ So own it. You did it. That's what prompted that Chris Mortenson's report that's out there, that's what prompted the statement from the Cardinals.”

Now, the question remains as to how all of this back-and-forth between the Arizona Cardinals and their quarterback will affect their relationship going forward.

Will the Arizona Cardinals trade QB Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray has played just three seasons in the National Football League and has seemed to really turn around the Arizona Cardinals during his tenure. Despite an ankle injury this past season, he was still able to help the Cardinals clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Last week: Kyler Murray wipes his Instagram... only leaves 2 pictures up.



Today: Cardinals wipe their Instagram... only leave 2 pictures up (both of Kyler). Last week: Kyler Murray wipes his Instagram... only leaves 2 pictures up.Today: Cardinals wipe their Instagram... only leave 2 pictures up (both of Kyler). https://t.co/QbZtuE2KIF

Despite a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round, it appeared that the organization was really starting to build a team that could last and would need only a few additions during free agency and draft class.

Just hours after his first ever appearance in the Pro Bowl, Murray made a statement by erasing all mention of the team he is currently still under contract with. The Cardinals responded by wiping their Instagram, leaving just two pictures on their profile — both of the quarterback.

After the consequent rumors that questioned his work ethic and character, the question is whether or not a team will still make an offer to try and acquire the 24-year-old who has a lot of playing time ahead of him? With a small inventory of quarterbacks available in the draft this April, the assumption is that there will be a significant number of other teams on the move.

The Cardinals, although it may leave the team in a bind in terms of a quarterback, may be willing to trade Murray for draft picks, which would most likely be numerous first- and second-round selections.

But the team could also try and diffuse the situation in order to keep their quarterback and offer him a contract extension beyond his current rookie deal.

