  • NFL analyst breaks down why Vikings should stick with J.J. McCarthy and not chase $112,500,000 QB

By Rob Gullo
Modified Mar 11, 2025 21:14 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Vikings have seemingly committed themselves to having second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy lead their team under center this season.

After trading up in last year's draft for McCarthy and signing Sam Darnold in the offseason, what was supposed to be a quarterback battle turned into Darnold being handed the keys as Minnesota's starting quarterback. McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason and was sidelined for the rest of the year.

After Darnold went 14-3 as a starter last season for Minnesota and led them to the playoffs, the team moved on from him. The Seattle Seahawks signed him to a three-year deal this offseason.

On "Get Up," the crew, including former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, discussed whether Aaron Rodgers would be a good fit as the Vikings' quarterback. Rodgers is one of the few available QBs left in free agency, and he may have a year or two left in his tank. However, Orlovksy said it would be a huge mistake for the Vikings to go after him.

"That would be a mistake by the Minnesota Vikings," Orlovsky said. "You’ve made the determination, the decision to allow Sam Darnold to go. You’ve now declared this is more than likely J.J. McCarthy’s football team and we want it to be J.J. McCarthy’s football team.
"Aaron comes with a lot, whether people like it or not, it’s a lot. Do not bring that into your building. Do not bring that into your football team. You’re handing your keys over to a young player and saying, this is going to be your opportunity, lead us forward. And bringing Aaron Rodgers in is going to hinder that in some capacity, stunt that in some capacity.”
Rodgers signed a three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract extension with the New York Jets in July 2023, per Spotrac.

Daniel Jones left Minnesota for Indianapolis, paving the way for J.J. McCarthy to start this season

J.J McCarthy during NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Raiders at Vikings - Source: Getty
After quarterback Daniel Jones was released by the New York Giants last season, the Minnesota Vikings picked him up. There was a belief that Jones could potentially compete for Minnesota's starting quarterback position the following season.

After the team let Sam Darnold go in free agency, the free agent Jones decided to follow suit by signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts to compete for their starting position with Anthony Richardson.

Even backup quarterback Nick Mullins left in free agency for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clearly, the Vikings are committed to McCarthy by not making any moves for another quarterback yet, but they could still add one in the draft/free agency to serve as J.J. McCarthy's backup.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
