“Just a mess” - NFL analyst calls for Deshaun Watson to be placed on the Commissioner's exempt list

Deshaun Watson started by fighting to stay out of jail. Once he accomplished that, he started fighting for his money and employment. 24 civil suits and an NFL investigation are pending for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. In the face of the latest civil lawsuit, one NFL analyst called for a timeout for the quarterback.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL analyst Mike Florio outlined why placing Watson on the Commissioner's exempt list makes a lot of sense. Here's how he put it:

“And it confirms kind of the note when you see it, this is what's really going on. He's using these massages as cover for trying to steer them toward a sexual encounter. And as it turns out, 24 other people objected, and were offended, and have decided to pursue their rights in civil court."

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap Deshaun Watson got $230 million while being accused of something that would get most other people canceled.

It’s really wild. Deshaun Watson got $230 million while being accused of something that would get most other people canceled.It’s really wild.

He went on, calling the entire situation a "mess":

"And this is just a mess for the NFL. And I know that taking paid leave off the table, I think, based on everything that's happened in the last week, it may be time to put paid leave back on the table, at least, as something to consider, while Roger Goodell figures out what to do…"

Seth C. Payne @SethCPayne Browns conducted a thorough investigation before they signed Deshaun Watson last month.



Deshaun's own attorney yesterday: "Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today."



This could go on and on and on. Browns conducted a thorough investigation before they signed Deshaun Watson last month.Deshaun's own attorney yesterday: "Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today."This could go on and on and on.

He continued, saying the civil suits could last until 2024:

"The exempt list doesn't play until these cases are resolved. And then a decision is made on discipline. And, hey, if he's determined to fight these cases, they're going to last into 2024. Now, if he's not playing football, there's more months available in the calendar to go to trial."

He went on to explain how he got to that timeline:

"But you're still talking about trying to have 24 separate trials. That is not something you just snap your fingers and do, it takes time. It takes effort that takes focus, if he's determined to fight all of these."

On the other hand, according to Florio, the lawsuits could end tomorrow if the quarterback were to settle:

"Now, if he finds out he's getting put on paid leverage all of a sudden, these cases are going to settle. They're not going to settle for cheap. But I think if he would learn that the league was going to put them on paid leave, that would move this thing toward resolution pretty quickly.”

Deshaun Watson's career in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

In five years, Watson's forced sabbatical could serve as a page-break between two different eras. Since the end of 2020, he has missed a football season and changed teams. For two different reasons, 2022 could be seen as the start of a new era for him.

The Houston Texans drafted Watson in 2017. Over the course of the next four years, the quarterback would see continual growth. In 2017, he threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2018, he threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2019, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but he won a playoff game.

In 2020, Watson threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. The catch was that he went 4-12. One could argue that he peaked in 2019 and has been going downhill since. However, another could point to his growing stats and blame the team for his losing record in 2020.

Either way, the 2021-2022 lawsuit scandal has been a bonafide stain on the quarterback's career. With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, most are wondering whether Watson can raise the Browns to new heights.

