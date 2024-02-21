NFL analyst calls out Micah Parsons for going mano a mano with Stephen A. Smith like he’s “Shannon Sharpe”

Micah Parsons has always spoken his mind, especially regarding the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL. However, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker's recent comments during a recent sit-down with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith received backlash from fans, who questioned him.

Anchor and television presenter Mike Greenberg gave his take on Parsons on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning:

"[00:05:54] The only question I have is who told Parsons it's a good idea at 24 years old? Greenberg said. "He's not Shannon Sharpe, retired and in the Hall of Fame. Why is he sitting there yelling back and forth with Steve A. They are literally doing an episode of "First Take."

Bart Scott agreed with Greenberg and said:

"[00:06:15] Exactly, but he thinks he knows everything. He's 24. The veteran version of Micah Parsons is going to be squeamish when he looks at some of the comments and statements that the younger Micah Parsons has made.

Micah Parsons called out Stephen A. Smith for Dak Prescott's comments

Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of the Dallas Cowboys or quarterback Dak Prescott. While speaking with Micah Parsons this past weekend, the Cowboys linebacker called out Smith for being critical of his quarterback.

"You analyze everyone differently (than you do Dak),'' Parsons said.

"Hold it! You are implying that we are being too cruel with Dak Prescott?'' Stephen A. Smith asked.

The two got into a back-and-forth argument, something Smith is well-known for. Parsons also said that DeMarcus Lawrence, his teammate, shouldn't have said he was fatigued heading into the wild-card game. He said he would have never said he was tired, especially in the playoffs.

While conversing, the 24-year-old also revealed he had spent hours speaking with Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones at Super Bowl LVIII. He had listed the upgrades the defense needs heading into next season. The linebacker was criticized by fans for making those demands to his team owner, as some believe he crossed the line.