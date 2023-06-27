NFL analyst claims Aaron Rodgers is about to get “exposed” in debut Jets season

The Aaron Rodgers trade has been heralded as a potentially franchise-altering move by some. Others have felt excitement, but have kept it in check. Very few seem to expect an outright failure.

However, speaking on Liv Moods Unfiltered, NFL analyst Liv Moods predicted a stormy season for No. 8. Here's how she put it, in a tone that is sure to irk his supporters:

"Is Aaron Rodgers going to get exposed? He just might... I saw quite a bit of piss poor attitude last season from a guy that was not throwing the ball very well."

She continued, prodding him in a vicious fashion:

"We were playing a little blame game. 'Eeny, meeny, miny, you'. But we weren't looking in the mirror unless we were fixing our hair... I love what you're capable of, but do you still got it? I'm not sure if you do... I think Aaron Rodgers [has] 'Spoiled Brat' Syndrome."

Aaron Rodgers sees a downturn in negative press in 2023

Back when the quarterback was with the Packers, various outlets vented their views on covering him for another offseason. Over the last few years, the story about the quarterback was a question of whether the drama had finally come to a head. Now, it seems, Rodgers has turned over a new leaf.

Outlets have now shifted coverage to setting exceptionally high ceilings for him instead of slamming him over comments made about his team or skipping offseason practices.

With Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe splitting up with Sharpe out the door, one of the quarterback's most public detractors has also turned off the volume.

At this point, with just under a month left until training camp, No. 8 might be entering a period of ceasefire before jumping head-first into the football grind. Once that happens, most expect that the volume will continue to rise until it hits a fever pitch of boos or cheers in September.

Once the tone is established, fans will quickly learn if they're in for months of a Russell Wilson-level storm of negative press or relatively smooth sailing. Russell Wilson is still catching strays for what he did in 2022, so if Rodgers falls short this season in a similar capacity, many would expect him to get the same treatment.

