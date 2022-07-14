NFL analyst claims Cam Newton proved who Carolina Panthers will be starting between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold

Over the next month or so, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold's quarterback competition will be one of the top storylines in the NFL.

However, some have already crowned a champion in their minds. One NFL analyst believes the team's actions in 2021 tip indicate what they will do in 2022. Speaking on "Speak for Yourself," analyst Emmanuel Acho picked Mayfield to emerge victorious and explained why:

"Baker should be the Day One starter ... But Baker Mayfield went to Carolina for a reason. Like, you did not bring Baker Mayfield to Carolina to be a backup just like you did not bring Cam Newton to Carolina last year to be a backup."

Acho added:

"At a minimum, if you cannot win on the scoreboard, at least win ticket sales Week One in Carolina, Panthers-Browns."

He went on to claim that the Week One game will be pronounced "Dead on Arrival" if the Browns quarterback doesn't play:

"If Baker's not starting that game, there is no reason to watch that game with the same fervor and see that you would watch it otherwise … There's no reason to watch it with the same fervor and see that you would watch it otherwise because Deshaun Watson likely won't be playing."

Acho wrapped up his point by claiming that the team and fans know what they have in Sam Darnold. According to the analyst, the reasons for watching the game are quite limited without the Browns quarterback to spice things up. He said:

"The Panthers know exactly who and what they have in Sam Darnold. So why in the world would you jump to the stadium to go watch that game if not for Baker Mayfield?"

Baker Mayfield's road to Carolina

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Many saw him as just another name on a long list of quarterbacks who have failed to jumpstart the organization. However, some felt his walk-on mentality could be the shot in the arm the team needed.

Before landing the quarterback, the team had just wrapped up a 1-31 run. Mayfield earned six wins in three of his four seasons with the team. In 2020, he went 11-5 and brought the team a playoff win.

However, while the jump was better than where the team had been, the quarterback had his own statistical faults.

The 2018 and 2020 seasons were solid from a statistical perspective as Mayfield recorded 53 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. However, 2019 and 2021 were sub-par seasons, as he threw for 39 touchdowns and 34 interceptions across those two years.

Consequently, when Deshaun Watson came on the market, it was too tough for the Cleveland Browns to ignore the opportunity.

