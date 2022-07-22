“The floor could fall out of this thing” - NFL analyst claims Cardinals are stumbling into same trap with Kyler Murray as Texans with Deshaun Watson

After months of tense negotiations, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement that locks the quarterback for the next five seasons. With the potentially $230 million deal done, fans around the country have let out a collective sigh of relief. However, one NFL analyst sees this as a case of "out of the frying pan and into the fire."

Speaking on The Athletic Football Show, NFL analyst Robert Mays claimed that the team has suddenly dug a hole that could sink the ship in the next couple of years. Mays likened the situation to the one the Houston Texans went through with Deshaun Watson around the turn of the decade.

Mays said:

"So you're chasing the big plays, you're investing in the big plays, but the underlying aspects of the organization feel like they're rotting a little bit. It just feels like the floor could fall out of this thing other than Kyler. In two years, this could be a $50 million quarterback, and nothing else."

He continued, claiming that getting an expensive quarterback like Murray doesn't automatically make a team successful:

"It's where the Texans were near the end of the Deshaun Watson time, in the end of the Bill O'Brien era, where you have this quarterback that was worth investing in, that was worth betting on, because he's that level of player and the alternatives are not attractive. But everything else about the roster is in tatters."

Mays went on, essentially predicting a nose-dive in wins in the coming years:

"And then you're sitting there with a guy you've invested in, and not much else. And that's kind of what it feels like is going to happen, it kind of feels like they're on that trajectory, where you're right now, I can understand them pushing to be a Wild Card team. You know it with the guys that they've invested in and some of the players on that team.

Lastly, he pointed out the lack of young talent on the team, saying the team doesn't have the next generation of quality players ready to take over for the older stars:

"But those guys are not getting any younger and to me, there are no ascending players to make up for whatever aging factor or whatever fall off you're going to have from those guys that you've traded or signed [with the] JJ Watts and the Hopkinses. So that's my question. What is this team two years from now? And I still don't have a good answer."

Kyler Murray's NFL career

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions

Murray has a new deal worth $230 million, but how did he get it? It started with his selection by the Arizona Cardinals, who picked him first overall in 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

In his rookie year, Murray went 5-10-1, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In Murray's second season, his completion percentage jumped from 64.4 to 67.2 percent. On top of that, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Murray's team also jumped to an 8-8 record.

In 2021, he had his best season yet, going 9-5 while completing more than 69 percent of his passes. In total, Murray threw for 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

The Cardinals also made the playoffs for the first time in the quarterback's career. While the improvements had been steady for the quarterback, many questioned the team's inability to finish strong.

At this point, the team's struggles in the second half of the season have become common knowledge. Will a richer quarterback translate into a successful December?

