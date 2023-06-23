NFL analyst claims Cowboys’ surrounding pieces won’t bail out Dak Prescott in 2023

Dak Prescott is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, despite helping his team send Tom Brady into the sunset in the playoffs. The reason for this, many have argued, was the multitude of surrounding pieces around him.

In 2023, the quarterback won't have the same boost from at least his defense, according to NFL analyst Chris Canty. Here's how he put it on the Mina Kimes Show:

"This is a defense that’s led the league in takeaways [in each of] the last two years. The last time we saw a defense lead the league in back-to-back years in takeaways was the 73-74 Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steel Curtain. That was a defense that had five Hall of Famers and three guys that won Defensive Player of the Year."

He continued, ranking the 2023 Cowboys defense below the Steel Curtain:

"Do I think the Dallas Cowboys defense is capable of doing that or playing up to that level? I don't. And you're honestly going to need them to if the quarterback is going to continue to turn the ball over at the rate that we've seen."

Check Chris' comments from 17:50 onwards:

Dak Prescott prepares for de facto contract year

Dak Prescott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

2023 is a make-or-break year for the Cowboys quarterback. Based on how his contract is set up, this is his last chance to make the correct impression going into contract talks. If this season goes poorly, the quarterback will be heading into dicey waters in 2024, according to Spotrac.

2024 is the first year that the team can get rid of the quarterback and benefit financially from the move. Then, after 2024, the quarterback will be a free agent starting in 2025. Meaning, if the Cowboys want to avoid stressing Prescott out more and want to avoid potentially offending him, they'll need to make a decision before it becomes a real contract year.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Dak Prescott was asked today what he wants his legacy to be, as a player and a person.



Prescott got emotional in saying that as a person he wants to be remembered “as a man my mom would be proud of.” Dak Prescott was asked today what he wants his legacy to be, as a player and a person.Prescott got emotional in saying that as a person he wants to be remembered “as a man my mom would be proud of.” https://t.co/7vX2Eb39XS

Of course, that said, the team could let the contract run its course and then start using franchise tags in 2025, but that opens another can of worms. However, keeping things focused on today, the biggest of deals often come long before the end of the current deal. With the end of the runway in sight for No. 4, 2023 will be imperative in shaping the next stretch.

Will Dak Prescott win over the franchise enough to get a breakout extension or could he be on the fast track out?

