NFL analyst claims fans only hate Roger Goodell because they’re miserable people

The NFL can be hostile to those on the wrong side like Roger Goodell. Every time the league commissioner walks out during the start of the NFL Draft, he gets booed. Of course, every player has been booed repeatedly in their career during away games. However, getting on the wrong side of the entire league is a unique accomplishment.

That said, one NFL analyst claims that Goodell isn't really at fault most of the time when fans call him out. Speaking on the 3 and Out podcast, John Middlekauff claimed that those calling out the commissioner are just looking for a place to vent their anger like angry children:

"The NFL was not on Deshaun Watson's side. They were the one going after him. I think sometimes we forget that and we get so mad. It's like when you get really mad over something, when you're like a kid and then you scream at your parents, even though the parents had nothing to do with it. I'm sure it happens if you're married or whatever."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.



Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to win



Burfict: 12 games - Targeting



Hopkins: 6 games - PED



Martavis: Indefinite - Weed



Josh Gordon: 76 games - Weed @ProFootballTalk NFL suspensions:Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to winBurfict: 12 games - TargetingHopkins: 6 games - PEDMartavis: Indefinite - WeedJosh Gordon: 76 games - Weed @ProFootballTalk NFL suspensions: Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to win Burfict: 12 games - Targeting Hopkins: 6 games - PEDMartavis: Indefinite - WeedJosh Gordon: 76 games - Weed

Middlekauff continued, claiming that people yell at the commissioner as they may at a close friend or spouse after a hard day at work:

"Something happens at work, you get mad about something and you take it out on your wife or your girlfriend or like a close friend, and they just had nothing to do with it. You're just like so caught up in anger. And that's what happens if you go to social media. Everyone's like, 'Roger Goodell, complete scumbags.' Like, what did he do?"

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Quotes from today:



Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: “People deserve second chances.”



Roger Goodell: “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself.”



Deshaun Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” Quotes from today:Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: “People deserve second chances.”Roger Goodell: “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself.”Deshaun Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.”

Roger Goodell's part in Deshaun Watson's controversy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

The talking points came out while Middlekauff was discussing Deshaun Watson's punishment, which was indirectly handed down by Roger Goodell. The commissioner appealed the recommendation by Judge Sue L. Robinson, an independent judge charged with finding a punishment in the case who handed down a six-game suspension to Watson.

Goodell echoed what seemed to be the opinion of most fans who were displeased with a six-game ban. By appealing the initial decision made by judge Robinson, the league commissioner inadvertently declared he was unhappy with the punishment.

Following the appeal, former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey reviewed the Browns quarterback's case. After a settlement between Watson and the league, the quarterback's suspension was increased from six games to 11.

The league commissioner did not decide the punishment but chose someone else to hand down the changed sentence. However, by choosing the person, he effectively chose the result. Either way, fans are still upset with the commissioner, which is where John Middlekauff inserted his theory to connect the dots.

