Kirk Cousins finds himself in a familiar situation ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He's entering the final year of his current contract once again, as he has done several times during his career. A contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings doesn't appear to be imminent during the 2023 NFL offseason, so Cousins will apparently bet on himself once again.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager recently appeared on an episode of "Good Morning Football" to discuss Cousins' potential future in the league:

"We said that I look like a guy who would be on a yacht. One guy who I know will not be on a yacht, because it's just not his style, is Kirk Cousins. And I would say he's got the most on the line this year and it's because of the contract situation. Basically, he's making $35 million this year and he doesn't have a year after. This is a free agent. That's what it is."

"A lot of talk about the Vikings essentially trying to move up, to even number one, early in the draft process. We'll get the quarterback in the future, in getting a quarterback in the fifth round named Jaren Hall out of BYU. I know they're excited about Jaren Hall, but you know Cousins. It's not really 'make or break' it's 'do what you got to do to earn another contract.' "

"Not only with the Vikings but in the league, this guy has made just about as much money as any quarterback in football over the last five to seven years. He's got a chance to hit pay dirt again. But I think as far as your legacy, what you're known for, Kirk Cousins needs to win a couple more big games. Has to win another playoff game. And I think there's no excuses this year as he goes forward with the Minnesota Vikings."

Which of these primetime teams has the QB with the most on the line this season?

While Kirk Cousins put together a relatively strong 2022 NFL season, including helping the Vikings win the NFC North division title, his future still appears to be in serious jeopardy.

This is likely because of his disappointing performance in a loss to the New York Giants during the NFL Playoffs. He will likely need to advance further in the postseason this year if he wants to remain with the Vikings.

What is Kirk Cousins' career record in the NFL Playoffs?

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins began his career with the Washington Commanders. He appeared in two games during the NFL Playoffs, once each in the 2012 and 2015 seasons. He failed to earn a victory in either of his two attempts against the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins earned his first postseason victory as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, defeating the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs for the 2019 season. He lost in the second round against the San Francisco 49ers. During the 2022 NFL season, Cousins made his next appearance, where he was upset by the New York Giants. This brings his career playoff record to a disappointing 1-4 overall.

