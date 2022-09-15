NFL analyst claims Lamar Jackson's asking price could bump up to $350 million if Ravens don't pay him soon

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to come to a contract extension during the offseason. The quarterback had a self-imposed deadline that was not met. He will not negotiate during the regular season, since he is without an agent and is representing himself.

He's betting on himself, especially after rumors and reports that the former MVP turned down a rather hefty contract. As the regular season progresses, the Ravens may see his price tag go up or down.

Jackson performed well in a dominant win over the New York Jets in the season opener. The team overall looks well-rounded and like they are going to be the class of the AFC North.

Many analysts believe they're the favorites there as they are a team without a major weakness.

Thanks to a relatively weaker schedule, the Ravens could go for a while without losing a game, and NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson believes that would be great news for Jackson's bank account.

The former wide receiver said:

"Yeah, it's hot news, and I know he doesn't want to talk about it,

and he shouldn't talk about it, but he will be talking about it again before the end of the season. And the reason I say that day is because my prediction is. When they're 9-0, they're going to realize we might want to just give him 250 because we might have to give him 350."

As long as the Ravens win and their quarterback plays well and stays healthy, the price tag that was already pretty high is only going to get higher.

Was it wise for Lamar Jackson to bet on himself?

Lamar Jackson is absolutely one of the top quarterbacks in the league. His unique style of play allows him to succeed through the air while being one of the league's most dangerous runners, and that includes running backs.

Lamar Jackson is the fastest player to reach 10,000+ career passing yards and 3,500+ rush yards.

He did so in only 59 games. The next quickest was Michael Vick in 143 games.



He did so in only 59 games. The next quickest was Michael Vick in 143 games. Lamar Jackson is the fastest player to reach 10,000+ career passing yards and 3,500+ rush yards.He did so in only 59 games. The next quickest was Michael Vick in 143 games. https://t.co/cdmBaZtIYl

That unique talent alone sets him up for a hefty pay day, but he has a couple of other things working in his favor. He's very young, being only 25. He's also an MVP, which adds to the contract total thanks to the prestige it bestows.

He decided to bet on himself, which will likely pay off. Right now, TheLines has Baltimore as the favorites to win the AFC North, at +120 (some sites have them as low as +110). The Cincinnati Bengals are next at +250.

PFF BAL Ravens @PFF_Ravens



3 TD passes 20+ yards downfield



🥇 the most in the NFL Lamar Jackson in Week 1:3 TD passes 20+ yards downfield🥇 the most in the NFL Lamar Jackson in Week 1:🚀 3 TD passes 20+ yards downfield🥇 the most in the NFL https://t.co/BDCPwhrJw2

That alone will help Jackson's cause, but if he plays as well as he usually does, he could be in line for a record pay day.

