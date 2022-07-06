“No fun league” - NFL analyst claims Rob Gronkowski saved the league

The NFL is filled with fun players, even if the league itself doesn't like it. Fines are routinely handed down for celebrations and minor things are penalized. Players have to be mindful of what they say or do following a play lest a flag comes out for taunting.

Certain players have fun playing the game despite what the league or anyone else says. Cam Newton famously enraged many among the Tennessee Titans franchise for dancing after a touchdown. Newton responded by dancing a little more and after the game he said the following:

"I'm a firm beleiver, if you don't like it, keep me out."

Rob Gronkowski is one of those people who unabashedly loves the sport and has a fantastic time playing it. Former NFL player Brandon Marshall had this to say about the tight end on the I Am Athlete podcast:

"He pushed the NFL from no fun league, incorporating all the antics and people embracing like the personalities that come with, you know, the athletes. So he was one of those guys that actually forced the NFL to embrace the different personalities. Gronk is one of the greatest football players, he's one of the greatest football players that ever do it."

Rob Gronkowski was one of the most fun players in the NFL

Super Bowl LV - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski retired from football for the second time this offseason. His return seems unlikely, but for players that love the game like he did, walking away can be tough. Don't count him out just yet.

He truly was a character, both on the field and on it. During the same broadcast, Brandon Marshall went on to further credit Grownkowski:

"What I love about Gronk. Number one, always wanted to play with guys that love the game at its purest form. Right? And that's what it is, man, like this, this is the type of dude that would have done it without being paid, probably go out there."

The former Denver Broncos standout went on to say that it was tough playing with the other guys:

"And those are the guys, you know, that I really wanted to play with. It took me a long time to actually adapt and, and try to work with the guys that didn't think that way."

Jack Adcock @jack_Adcock22 #Legend One of the best to ever play the game. Absolutely loved growing up watching the Gronk spike. His character in the game will be missed so much #Gronk One of the best to ever play the game. Absolutely loved growing up watching the Gronk spike. His character in the game will be missed so much #Gronk #Legend 🐐 https://t.co/3M1Fzy3SUf

He continued, adding that Gronk's personality shone above his massive, physical stature:

"So when you see Gronk outside of all of you know, how big he was and how physical he was, and, you know, he could block he could do everything. The thing that jumps out is like this dude have fun 100%. He had fun he pushed he pushed he pushed he pushed the tight end space forward."

Dan Roche @RochieWBZ Never seen an athlete have more fun than Gronk.



Loved the game, his team, and his fans.



He’s the most likable “big kid” I’ve ever covered.



Was tough to see him tear up at his CBD presser when saying the joy was gone.



Hope he gets happy and returns.



Never seen an athlete have more fun than Gronk. Loved the game, his team, and his fans. He’s the most likable “big kid” I’ve ever covered.Was tough to see him tear up at his CBD presser when saying the joy was gone.Hope he gets happy and returns. https://t.co/EjwecWWP8K

Whether he was the most fun player in the NFL is a matter of some debate. Also of some debate is his retirement. Not everyone thinks he's gone for good. After all, it's not the first time he's retired.

Many believe the tight end will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at some point this year to help them contend for the Super Bowl. Former Tampa Bay teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette are hopeful that he will. We will have to see what transpires when the 2022 season kicks off later this year.

