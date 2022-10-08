NFL analyst delivers big verdict on Cowboys' fortunes with Cooper Rush

The Cooper Rush ride has been a whirlwind for Dallas Cowboys fans and an opportunity to prove the world wrong. When Dak Prescott injured his thumb, most wrote off the team and some said their season was over.

However, sitting at 3-1, the team is alive and well. That said, one NFL analyst believes the fun is coming to an end.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk PM, Chris Simms said that the team will be reminded of having a backup quarterback and not a challenger for Dak Prescott's job. Here's how he put it:

"I do think Dallas is better as a complete football team in totality, but I think Cooper Rush managing the game and all that good crap, right? That's not going to be enough this week against the Rams..."

He went on, claiming the Rams will win an ugly game that proves the ride with the backup has come to an end:

"I'm going to say an ugly, gutty 20-17 [Rams] win where Cooper Rush finally has a few mistakes and we shut all that Dak Prescott cornerback quarterback controversy sh*t up."

Cooper Rush's success

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

In the preseason, the backup quarterback barely outplayed his competition to win the role. However, as mid-October rolls around, Rush is riding high after impressively holding down the fort for Dak Prescott. The backup quarterback lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but he's won every other contest.

In Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he threw for 235 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. In Week 3, he won again, throwing for 215 yards and a touchdown while completing 67 percent of his passes. Against the Washington Commanders, he completed just 55 percent of his throws for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

He will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, at 4:25 PM EST. He's already beaten one of the teams of Super Bowl 56. Can he beat the other?

