NFL analyst cranks up the heat on Deshaun Watson as Browns QB embarks on first full season in “group of death”

Deshaun Watson might be one bad season away from falling down the NFL pecking order. After one of the biggest controversies in modern league history, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is on deck to get back on track. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe heaped pressure on the former Texans quarterback:

"We know the Browns have Nick Chubb. We know they have a solid defense, particularly on the passing side of the ball. They need that quarterback to step up... I look at the AFC North as the 'group of death...' How can the Browns be the surprise thing?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wolfe then named each team sharing Watson's group of death:

"They got to make sure that Deshaun is better than one of those other quarterbacks in the group of death teams: the Bengals, the Ravens, the Steelers. It's a tough challenge. Can you be better than Joe Burrow? Can you be better than Lamar Jackson? The Browns need it out of Deshaun Watson."

Good Morning Football @gmfb



on how the Browns could be a surprise playoff team in 2023 "We know they have a solid defense particularly on the passing side of the ball... They need that quarterback to step up..." @CameronWolfe on how the Browns could be a surprise playoff team in 2023 "We know they have a solid defense particularly on the passing side of the ball... They need that quarterback to step up..."@CameronWolfe on how the Browns could be a surprise playoff team in 2023 https://t.co/YUjDVuVUsv

In European football ("soccer" in the United States), the term "group of death" refers to a group that has three or more teams with a seemingly equal chance to advance to the knockout stages of a tournament. In Wolfe's context, the "group of death" is just another name for the AFC North.

Deshaun Watson gears up to face stark competition in AFC North

Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were one of the talking points of the NFL in connection to the quarterback's contract negotiation. With that multi-year drama finally put to rest and replaced with the addition of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers, many expect the team to make a deep playoff run in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals got to the Super Bowl in 2021, making Joe Burrow the only active NFL quarterback to have felled Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs in his career. By that simple reasoning, the franchise has a chance in the eyes of many.

Adding more problems for the Cleveland Browns, some are cautiously backing the Pittsburgh Steelers to return to relevance in Kenny Pickett's sophomore season after a 6-1 tear to wrap up 2022. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record, so the Browns are historically likely to see at least some form of resistance from the franchise.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes