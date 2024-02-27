NFL analyst declares Dak Prescott has Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “over a barrel” as contract season heats up

The debate regarding whether Dak Prescott will be offered a contract extension continues to be a hot topic this NFL offseason. The Dallas Cowboys' team owner, Jerry Jones, has repeatedly stated that he is fully committed to making all the necessary moves to bring the team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday morning, Mike Greenberg said that he feels the Cowboys have no choice but to extend Prescott this offseason.

"But the reality is going all in is going to take on sort of a different shape and form this year in Dallas. And it's going to begin with Dak Prescott. They got to do something about this right Tim I mean Dak Prescott here's the Cowboys and here's a barrel," Greenberg said.

"And that's where Dak has them right. He has them directly over a barrel with his contract and everything else." [06:44:07:07] Get Up

Former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck believes extending the quarterback will give him more money for additional moves to be made.

"This is the bet that you made. By playing chicken with him years ago on his contract. So, like, I don't believe you have a choice," Hasselbeck said. [00:07:51].

Both Hasselbeck and Dan Graziano agreed that the Cowboys wouldn't get a better quarterback than Dak Prescott. Moving on from the quarterback wouldn't be a good move and would send the team into a rebuild. This leaves Jerry Jones one option and that is to sign Prescott.

"There's two sides to every negotiation. They were willing to extend him, but he didn't like the deals that were in front of him. So they went back and forth for a couple of years before they finally got it done," Graziano said.

"And you see that it was done dramatically in his favor in some ways, because he has the no trade clause, he has no franchise clause. He's got a $59.5 million cap hit this year that they have to knock down somehow.

"They can knock it down by $18 million without extending it, without doing anything at all. Just restructuring convert salary to signing bonus," Graziano added.

They also agreed that the Dallas Cowboys could have saved themselves money if they had signed Dak Prescott to a longer deal a few years ago.

How much is Dak Prescott's current contract worth?

In March 2020, the Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, worth $31.4 million. The following offseason, the team once again used a franchise tag.

However, the next day, they reached an agreement with their quarterback on a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, with $126 million guaranteed. The contract also contained a $66 million signing bonus.

Stephen Jones, Cowboys CEO, said on Tuesday that there aren't any updates on Prescott's contract extension yet.