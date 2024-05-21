NFL analyst declares Vikings are “screwed” in tense situation with Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson was not at OTAs to start the Vikings' offseason training program, per CBS Sports. This has sent up red flags for fans and analysts, pointing to the wide receiver's contract situation as the likely cause.

On Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed the Vikings have only made things worse for themselves.

"Whatever the Vikings could have, would have, should have paid Justin Jefferson last September, the price has gone up dramatically since then. Salary caps up 15.6%. The market's gone up, they're screwed," Florio said.

"The longer they wait, the more they're screwed and they've already written the check figuratively. They've already said he'd be paid like a top non-quarterback. That's $34 million a year and it's probably going to be more than that. Get it done."

The $34 million figure Florio is likely referring to is Nick Bosa's contract. The 49ers pass-rushing phenom currently makes that number per season on a five-year, $170 million contract, per Spotrac. That number ranks 15th among NFL players. Justin Jefferson, meanwhile, is currently playing on a much smaller contract.

Justin Jefferson's salary poised for massive jump

According to Spotrac, Jefferson's salary for 2024 is set to be just short of $20 million per season. If Florio's estimate is correct, Jefferson could potentially come close to adding almost double to that number.

Still, even if no deal transpires this offseason, the wide receiver is still set to increase his earnings nearly tenfold compared to 2020.

In 2020, he earned $2.3 million. In 2024, with no extension, he will earn $19.7 million. Of course, if he were to get a Nick Bosa-like extension, he would roughly multiply his earnings by 17.

Bosa received a five-year contract. If Jefferson were given the same five-year extension instead of having to play on his fifth-year option, he would be around the age of 30. At that time, he would have one more chance for a lucrative multi-year contract.

However, if the Minnesota Vikings continue negotiations throughout the 2024 season and then hand him a five-year deal, he could be 31 years old by the time it is over. That would leave him with an uphill battle to land one last multi-year deal.

Will Justin Jefferson and the Vikings drag out negotiations into the regular season?

