NFL analyst predicts Deebo Samuel's impact will implode in 2022

Despite an apparent slight softening of tensions between Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers, the two still haven't reached a long-term agreement. On the one hand, the wide receiver believes he's worth every bit of his demands. But on the other, the 49ers could be hesitant because of Mike McDaniel's exit.

That is at least what one NFL analyst is implying. Appearing on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho linked the wide receiver's rise to his offensive coordinator. Now, without Mike McDaniel in 2022, he expects the wide receiver to shrink.

Here's how he put it:

“Deebo Samuel, Mike McDaniel. Remember, he is now the head coach for the Dolphins [and] was the offensive coordinator last year for the Niners. What happened last year for Deebo Samuel? He went from 3.3 yards per carry to 6.2 yards per carry. He went from 11 yards per catch to 18 yards per catch."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today. Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today.

He continued:

"That is an 87% increase. He was also a first-team All-Pro. Mike McDaniel in the only season as offensive coordinator with Deebo Samuel turned Deebo from a dude into a beast. Deebo was nice, but he wasn't Deebo until Mike McDaniel.”

Deebo Samuel's NFL career

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The wide receiver is heading into his fourth season in the NFL. He was originally selected 36th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. With such a high draft position, many expected big things from the wide receiver. In his rookie season, he appeared to be on track to meet those projections.

In 2019, the rookie wide receiver earned 802 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, many expected him to jump into the 1,000-yard club, but he instead fell off the map due to injury, earning 391 yards and one touchdown.

This caused many to forget about him, expecting newer wide receiver Brandon Ayuik to be the savior out wide. Instead, Samuel returned in 2021 to prove his doubters wrong.

He earned 1,405 yards and six touchdowns through the air and 365 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He also threw one 24 yard touchdown pass.

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners DEEBO SAMUEL THROWS A TOUCHDOWN PASS TO JAUAN JENNINGS 🍿🍿🍿 #49ers DEEBO SAMUEL THROWS A TOUCHDOWN PASS TO JAUAN JENNINGS 🍿🍿🍿 #49ers https://t.co/KvKu7sgOfD

According to him, he's proven enough, but many want to see another great season to prove his long-term worth before giving him a massive extension. Will he step up to the challenge, or will the 49ers bow to pressure this offseason?

