"There's no meat on your butt" - NFL analyst discusses the relationship between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

NFL analyst Mark Schlereth has detailed the difference between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as both quarterbacks' futures are front of mind.

With Rodgers seemingly unsure of what his next move will be, and the San Francisco 49ers thought to be a real possibility for the retired Brady, Schlereth believes that both quarterbacks are different people.

While appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, Schlerethspoke about the San Francisco 49ers being a possible destination for Brady. Schlereth was also asked whether Brady's relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was a factor in him calling time on his career. The analyst responded by saying he reckons Brady's decision to leave was "completely detailed and well thought out." and had nothing to do with anybody else.

"Like Aaron Rodgers. I see as a mercurial guy, Schlereth said. "I see Tom Brady as a completely detailed well thought out. This was not something that was just spur of the moment."

There were rumors that the reason the quarterback retired was due to his time with Arians turning sour. Whether that is true remains to be seen, but Schlereth does not see the seven-time Super Bowl champ joining the 49ers.

"And then I get the people that say, 'Well, you know, the relationship soured between he and Bruce Arians.' And let me tell you if you play for Bruce Arians, there's no meat on your butt. It is all been chewed regardless of who you are. So I don't look at it like man my feelings got hurt and things went you know things went sideways I mean that that happens during the course of a season."

What is next for Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both facing speculation over their respective futures

For the Packers quarterback, his future is up in the air. With both retirement and playing on real possibilities, no one really knows where the 38-year-old four-time MVP will be playing, if at all next season.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his future with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his future with the Packers. https://t.co/fBsMFiXnrb

For now, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is retired, and as Schlereth said, Brady is calculated and very detailed, so it is highly unlikely he will return. However, he did say "never say never" in his last chat with Jim Gray on the Let's Go podcast.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"I'm supposed to believe the most prepared and detailed athlete of my life is just going to throw a haymaker out and come out of retirement? It makes no sense." @ColinCowherd isn't buying the Tom Brady rumors:"I'm supposed to believe the most prepared and detailed athlete of my life is just going to throw a haymaker out and come out of retirement? It makes no sense." .@ColinCowherd isn't buying the Tom Brady rumors:"I'm supposed to believe the most prepared and detailed athlete of my life is just going to throw a haymaker out and come out of retirement? It makes no sense." https://t.co/mwqGxKy82g

Those comments stirred up social media and the prospect of the legendary quarterback backflipping on his retirement. While it is a long shot, fans are still holding out hope that the famed number 12 could be gracing the field again in the future.

His family was a big reason for him stepping away from the game, which will now see him get some much-needed family time with Gisele and his children over the coming months.

With still plenty of time to go before the start of the new season, both quarterbacks will be at the front of the queue when talking about their respective futures,

