"NBA/Rozier shady": NFL analyst draws direct link to gambling and Lamar Jackson's inaccurate injury report after Ravens rule out QB for Week 8

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 26, 2025 03:53 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Lamar Jackson faces scrutiny over his changed gameday status - Source: Getty

Lamar Jackson was once thought to be set for a return to the field tomorrow against the Chicago Bears, but now he will not play at all. And Jason McIntyre has a theory about it.

On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens were reported to have declared their star quarterback a "limited" participant in Friday's practice and ruled him out of the upcoming game. He had initially been deemed "questionable" after recovering from a hamstring injury and "fully" practicing.

That led to speculation that they had been colluding to influence gamblers, not helped by this betting line update some hours before the shocking change:

McIntyre, host of the Straight Fire podcast, subscribed to that theory:

"Harbaugh announced Lamar practiced in full Friday. (The) line moved, money poured in. A day later they said oh he *didn’t* practice in full. He was limited. WTH?? Now he’s out. Very shady. NBA/Rozier shady here"
As per Ian Rapoport, the NFL has since vowed to investigate the Ravens for such an act:

Mike Florio explains how Lamar Jackson's status change came about

NBC's Mike Florio had expressed similar sentiments about Lamar Jackson's situation, calling it "the worst possible thing for the NFL" to have to deal with. However, he also had a possible explanation for it.

According to the league's “Personnel (Injury) Report Policy,” a copy of which was furnished to PFT, a player will be considered a "full participant" in practice only if he has taken “100 percent” of his “normal repetitions”, which is usually taken to mean starter reps.

Any player who is assigned to the scout team for medical reasons in practice should be considered a "limited participant", regardless of the degree of his participation there.

This initial statement by the Ravens did not explicitly mention that Jackson had practiced with the scout team. However, the change was prompted when Ian Rapoport said he had done so:

“Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears. Upon further evaluation and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn’t take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation.”

Tyler Huntley, who had been signed to the active roster also on Friday, is now expected to start under center against the Bears. Kickoff for that game is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

