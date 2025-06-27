NFL analyst draws Patrick Mahomes - Baker Mayfield comparison with Bucs QB “absolutey crushing” 2x NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield had the opportunity to play against each other during their collegiate career. Mayfield committed to playing for Texas Tech in 2013 before joining the Oklahoma Sooners a year later. At the same time, Mahomes committed to play for Texas Tech.

Both quarterbacks competed twice on the field, with the most memorable game being during the 2016 season. It was the game when Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield set FBS records while both teams showed off their offensive prowess.

On Thursday, NFL analyst John Frascella shared a comparison chart of Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield's stats over the past two seasons. According to the chart, Mayfield has better statistics compared to the 3x Super Bowl champ. He led the competition in terms of passing yards (8,544 yards), passing TDs (69), completion percentage (67.5%) and interceptions (26).

"Baker Mayfield absolutely CRUSHING Pat Mahomes in recent years," Frascella wrote in the caption of the post.

Despite Mayfield leading in terms of statistics, Patrick Mahomes has had more success on the field. In the past three seasons, he's won the Lombardi Trophy twice with the Kansas City Chiefs. They were on track to be the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, this dream was crushed after the team lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

On the other hand, Baker Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 before signing a three-year extension reportedly worth $100 million in March 2024. The quarterback led the team to the playoffs in both seasons. The 2023 campaign ended with a divisional round loss to the Lions, whereas last year, they lost to the Commanders in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

3x SB Champ thinks $5.1 billion team will dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC

Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Patrick Mahomes has led the team to five AFC Championships while emerging as the top contender from the AFC West. However, retired 3x Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth believes the 2025 season will result in a different outcome.

On last week's episode of 'Breakfast Ball', Schlereth gave his vote of confidence to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West.

"The team in the AFC West with the best chance to take down the Chiefs this year? My answer may surprise you," Schlereth said. "I'm gonna go, no, I'm actually gonna go with the Chargers."

"They won 11 games last season. You know, I look at their roster- they went out and got Mekhi Becton, I love Ladd McConkey, I love him as a receiver, obviously. I think Justin Herbert is outstanding. I don't think he's been coached exceptionally well until last year."

The Chiefs begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Chargers in September. Last year, they defeated Jim Harbaugh's team in both regular-season games.

