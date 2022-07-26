“It might be the best thing that ever happened” - NFL analyst explains how DeAndre Hopkins suspension could help Cardinals

When news broke about DeAndre Hopkins' suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, many instantly wrote off the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Most argued that without the superstar receiver, the team would not only end sluggishly like in past years but would also start slow.

However, one NFL analyst has positioned himself in stark contrast to that idea. Speaking on First Take, Robert Griffin III backed Kyler Murray but saw Hopkins' suspension as an opportunity for the team to grow.

Griffin said:

"When I'm talking about Kyler Murray, you talk about his talent and what he's able to do as a quarterback with his arm and with his legs and contrary to popular belief, he has carried Arizona Cardinals over the past three years, and he's carried them to a place where they are a viable Super Bowl contender."

He continued, saying the loss of Hopkins could benefit the team in the long run:

"Now DeAndre Hopkins getting suspended early in the year is not the greatest thing for him in his career, but it might be the best thing that ever happened to the Cardinals and here's why."

He went on to say that the suspension will push the team to explore other avenues of success, opening them up for the future:

"It's gonna give [the Cardinals] an opportunity to figure out how to run their offense through other people, whether that be Zach Ertz and Trey McBride, the tight ends, James Connor, the running back, Marquise Brown, the wide receiver, or the other receivers that they have at their disposal there in Arizona…"

Griffin noted that after some trial and error, Arizona would then get back a 100 percent top wide receiver at a time when wheels would be falling off around the league:

"[Arizona] will have to figure out how to get things done without only throwing the ball to DeAndre Hopkins. So it's also going to allow Dee-hop to be healthy late in the year when they need him the most... Now it's going to be on Kliff Kingsbury early in the year to figure out a different way to get things done."

The rise of DeAndre Hopkins

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

Based on his draft position, the wide receiver was brought into the league with big expectations, and he has fulfilled them in the eyes of most.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Houston Texans drafted him in 2013 at 27th overall. The wide receiver earned 2,000 total yards with the Texans in his first two NFL seasons.

In 2015, he had the second-best season of his career, earning 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The best season of his career came in 2018 when he earned 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns. Before getting traded by the team in 2020, the wide receiver earned at least 1,100 yards in five of his seven seasons with the team.

In 2020, Hopkins landed with the Arizona Cardinals. Paired with Kyler Murray, the wide receiver earned his third-best yardage total in his career with 1,407 yards. However, 2021 was not kind to the player as he earned just 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

With the wide receiver set to miss roughly half of 2022, many are wondering what he will accomplish. Will 2023 see a vintage performance, or, now on the plus side of 30, is it all downhill from here for Hopkins?

