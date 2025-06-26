NFL analyst flags J.J. McCarthy's uncertainty as biggest red flag for Vikings’ playoff hopes

The Minnesota Vikings may be stacked on paper, but one major question mark could tank their playoff hopes — J.J. McCarthy’s lack of experience. NFL analyst Cody Benjamin made his thoughts clear on the quarterback and what lies ahead for Kevin O'Connell's team.

“It’s rare you find a team so equipped for a deep playoff run yet without so much as a morsel of certainty under center,” Benjamin wrote on Wednesday, via CBS Sports.

"J.J. McCarthy may have the full support of a winning staff led by Kevin O'Connell, whose chief strength besides perpetual "Minnesota Nice" optimism is maximizing his quarterbacks, but he's still a 22-year-old with zero real NFL snaps under his belt.

McCarthy was expected to debut in 2024, but a torn meniscus suffered in the preseason sidelined him for the year. The Vikings went 14-3 with Sam Darnold; however, he signed a three-year $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks in March.

Another analyst, Ross Tucker, shares Benjamin's feelings.

“It would be unusual if he didn't have some serious growing pains," Tucker said in May, via "SKOR North." "And I'll say this too, guys, no matter what the Vikings say about McCarthy and how much they love him, and you know, he's the guy, they wanted (Sam) Darnold back."

There’s no questioning McCarthy’s arm talent or preseason flashes, as he lit it up against the Raiders in August. However, heading into a season with a brutal schedule and sky-high expectations, his inexperience is a big red flag in Minnesota’s Super Bowl chase.

Panthers WR gives honest take on Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Carolina Panthers wideout Adam Thielen is all in on J.J. McCarthy becoming a star for his former team.

“I have high expectations,” Thielen said on Thursday, via The Sporting News. “He has the ability to be one of the great quarterbacks, the face of this league at some point.”

Thielen, who spent nine seasons with the Vikings, believes McCarthy checks all the boxes: talent, toughness and leadership.

“It’s not gonna just be easy,” Thielen said. “But he can handle adversity and shine in big moments, just like in college.”

Thielen’s take should fire up Vikings fans looking for their next franchise quarterback.

