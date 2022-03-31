"Baker Mayfield is a walking red flag" - NFL analyst grills Browns QB following Deshaun Watson trade

Baker Mayfield's career with the Cleveland Browns is nearing its end after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal last week.

Mayfield stated that he would like to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts, but the franchise signed Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield also seemingly said his goodbyes to Cleveland after finding out about the Browns' interest in Watson.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

NFL insider John Middlekauff spoke on his Three and Out podcast about how the former number one pick is a walking red flag for teams who want to sign him.

Middlekauff said:

"Like they call this guy, not an adult in the room like kicking his stuff together and they basically can't stand the guy and they went to Deshaun Watson who has 22 civil cases pending, and just to me Baker's a walking talking red flag at this point.

Middlekauff went on to highlight how little interest Mayfield is drawing from other teams around the league. Middlekauff stated:

"Like I just I don't know, I mean, I feel if I was another team, I wouldn't touch him. He's on the books for $18 million, his old team that he had success with couldn't run him out of the building."

He also questioned the quarterback's lack of awareness, questioning how he still doesn't understand his time in Cleveland is done. He stated:

"A year later they're like we're done with this dude, we can't stand we're gonna move off and he still can't figure it out. What a bizarre kind of fall from grace even in Cleveland."

Deshaun Watson deal forces Baker Mayfield out of Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns introduce their new franchise quarterback.

With Cleveland signing Watson, there is essentially no room for Mayfield, who is entering the last year on his current deal before he becomes a free agent.

Having Mayfield on the roster come Week One with Watson starting (if he does not receive any disciplinary action) would make for uncomfortable viewing. Many thought that the Browns would move Mayfield upon finding a suitable trade.

The big question is which teams would be interested? The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are the main two that jump out. Depending on what compensation the Browns want, a deal could be done rather quickly.

One thing is for certain though, Mayfield simply cannot be on the Browns roster for the 2022 season. It would create nervous energy and tension within the locker room, and with a roster that is built to win now, Cleveland can ill-afford any more distractions.

