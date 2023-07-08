NFL analyst knocks Stefon Diggs aside as non-Josh Allen MVP 

The Buffalo Bills' rise in the Josh Allen era came at the same time as Stefon Diggs' arrival. However, at least one NFL analyst has knocked him down a peg as many speculate about the reason for missing time during OTAs. While claiming he was "deserving" of earning the most important player title outside of Josh Allen, the analyst pivoted to the injured Von Miller.

Here's how Nick Wajton of Bills Wire put it:

"It’s not an easy choice here with the talent in Buffalo. Stefon Diggs is a deserving candidate as a two-time, All-Pro honoree, but we’ll go with Von Miller... For weeks beyond his injury in 2022, he still led the team in sacks. His ability to get to the quarterback is just so far and beyond better than anyone else has in Buffalo in recent memory."

Wajton's assertion also implies that defense might matter more than offense this season, with the wide receiver getting called a near-tie in terms of importance outside of the quarterback. However, the biggest question about the pinpointed non-Allen MVP is his health.

Will Von Miller start the 2023 season? Josh Allen left without star

Von Miller at Bills Football conference

While most expect Stefon Diggs to settle his differences and suit up with the team in Week 1, the news is much worse for Miller. According to Wojton, the pass rusher will likely miss the start of the 2023 NFL season. At this point, the news is double-sided.

Put simply, it appears that it isn't impossible for him to be available in the team's first game of the season. However, if he does return, there's a chance of it coming too soon as a rush job. That said, even if he does miss, the fact that there's a question of his availability for the first game instead of a flat-out rejection means that there's a good chance he'll be in the lineup soon after Week 1.

Of course, it is unclear just how late the pass rusher will become available, but it appears that it shouldn't take too much longer. Still, if he misses Week 1, it means that he's essentially a lock to miss training camp and the opportunity to knock off the rust and get into football shape.

When will Von Miller make his 2023 debut?

