“This is the most talented defense he has ever had” - NFL analyst lauds Packers for building strong roster around Aaron Rodgers

Long-time fans of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have spent the last decade hoping for their team to put a big list of talent behind the quarterback. While the quarterback has had a sizable number of talented receivers in his career, his defenses have often been a sore spot for the team.

However, heading into 2022, one NFL analyst is praising what the team has done on the defensive side of the roster. Speaking on Good Morning Football, co-host Kyle Brandt lauded the Packers, saying that this could be the best defense the quarterback has enjoyed in his long career.

Brandt said:

“They have a really talented defense. And with due respect to Clay Matthews and Charles Woodson, I think this is the most talented defense Rodgers has ever had. I think not only is De’Vondre Campbell re-signed, Jaire Alexander's back. You get these two bulldogs in the first round. It’s just a lineup of hitters and maulers. "

Bill Huber @BillHuberSI

Only one player has won five MVPs.

Aaron Rodgers (without a proven No. 1 receiver, in case you hadn't heard) will chase history.

He continued, saying that up to nine players are well-known:

"And then you got guys like Clark, Gary, and Preston Smith. There are about eight or nine guys that you know if you're an NFL fan on this defense alone. And I guess this is why when they sit up in their front office, they say, ‘No, let's just let Aaron make magic with the second-round pick, the old guys. Let's load the hell up on defense.’"

Dom Izzo @DomIzzoWDAY Watson's dad tells me that the first person to text Christian after being drafted by Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers. Watson's dad tells me that the first person to text Christian after being drafted by Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers.

Brandt finished off his points, saying that the Packers are talented on defense. He disagreed with the team's actions overall but remained confident that the defense is outstanding:

"And if you look around that division, there’s not anybody who really terrifies me offensively. I think what the Packers did, although I disagree with that philosophically, from my humble seat here, you can argue that they have a lot of talent on defense. And maybe one of these years they win the title game because of it.”

The Green Bay Packers defenses in Aaron Rodgers' career

Atlanta Falcons v Green Bay Packers

In Aaron Rodgers' career, defense has often been the catalyst for the Packers' playoff struggles. When the team had a top-five defense in terms of yards allowed per game, they won the Super Bowl. Since then, they haven't returned to the big game and have failed to field a top-five defense in the same way they did in 2010, according to ESPN.

Of course, Green Bay have dominated their division and found themselves alive in mid-late January perennially throughout the decade since they won the Super Bowl. However, as Packers fans will lament, the team has failed to break through. Since 2011, they have played in four NFC Championship games. Despite this, they have been unable to advance in each attempt.

With Aaron Rodgers set to turn 39 this season, the window could be shutting for the team. Will the quarterback finally get another top-five defense and finish his career on top a la Peyton Manning?

