×
Create
Notifications

“This is the most awesome draft pick announcement EVER” - NFL fans rejoice as Kyle Brandt stole the show at NFL Draft 2022

Analyst Kyle Brandt at the 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Analyst Kyle Brandt at the 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Nick Goodling
Nick Goodling
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Feature

During night two of the NFL Draft, special guests stole the show. Former Minnesota Vikings player and actor Ed Marinaro set the bar high with his draft selection announcement.

But he was upstaged by Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt, whose WWE-style announcement for the Buffalo Bills pick had the NFL community hysterical.

One Buffalo Bills fan was one of the thousands who took to Twitter to react to Brandt's NFL Draft announcement. She said Brandt delivered the most awesome draft announcement in NFL Draft history. She also shouted out the chicken wing Brandt comedically used as a prop.

@KyleBrandt This is the most awesome draft pick announcement EVER! But it's the wing 🍗 for me! Let's Go BUFFALO #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills

Another Bills fan said Brandt's hype levels earned him the right to possess a key to the city of Buffalo. Brandt, a hardcore Bills fan, would probably love nothing more.

@KyleBrandt is the GOAT, give him a key to our city. twitter.com/KyleBrandt/sta…

One NFL fan noted Brandt's WWE-natured delivery of announcing the selection of Terrell Bernard. After all, Brandt is a well-known professional wrestling fan. This fan called for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to offer him a cameo to capitalize on his publicity.

@KyleBrandt We need to see you in the WWE for a cameo - SOON. Come on, Vinnie Mac, make it happen!

Brandt's Good Morning Football co-host Peter Schrager enjoyed his co-host's reaction as much as anyone.

Kyle Brandt picking between Emmitt Smith and Wayne Newton, getting a bear hug from Roger Goodell, and walking off arm in arm with Donnie Osmond while eating a Buffalo wing is what dreams are made of. What a moment. @gmfb @KyleBrandt @nflnetwork

Brandt did such a good job hyping up the Bills that one fan said they're going to run through a wall.

@KyleBrandt @BuffaloBills Oh my god that was awesome. I’m gonna run through a wall. #BillsMafia https://t.co/tHPrFbqdX5

Brandt's chicken wing continued to receive a lot of love from fans. Another NFL fan tweeted the chicken wing was the cherry on top of what was an all-time Draft announcement.

@KyleBrandt and his draft speech last night got me all kinds of jacked up.. and I’m not a bills fan. The Buffalo wing was the chefs kiss of it all

Another NFL fan tweeted that the Bills should bring Brandt into their locker room as a motivational speaker at halftime of their games.

If the Bills are smart, they'll bring Kyle Brandt into the locker room at halftime of each game to fire up the team. This is incredible.#BillsMafia twitter.com/KyleBrandt/sta…

One Bills fan gave Brandt more love than anyone else on Twitter. She said she watches Good Morning Football for Brandt and that she's excited for the season to start after his NFL Draft announcement.

Kyle is the FREAKING BEST!!!!! I watch GMFB MAINLY for him!!! Man oh man! What an announcement 📣 @KyleBrandt I LOVED IT!! ❤️ You made me SOOOO ready for some BUFFALO BILLS FOOTBALL RIGHT NOW!! Bills MOUNT UP!! 💪🏾😝@gmfb @BuffaloBills @BfloFanatics #BillsMafia #NFLDraft2022 twitter.com/kylebrandt/sta…

Brandt's love for wrestling and the history of Bills fans jumping through tables caused one fan to note that was the only commission from Brandt's performance.

@KyleBrandt Only thing missing was a table to jump through at the end 😂😂😂

Finally, one NFL fan was so enamored by Brandt's performance that they advocated for him to receive a spot in Canton in the Hall of Fame.

@BuffaloBills @KyleBrandt Put him in canton

How did the Buffalo Bills react to Kyle Brandt's NFL Draft announcement?

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Brandt said the Bills will be the 2023 Super Bowl champions in his speech at the draft. While it's good to show confidence in your favorite team, Brandt's diehard fandom was on another level.

The Bills brass were probably highly entertained by Brandt's performance. Whether or not they enjoyed him talking smack on AFC competitors like the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is a different story.

One Bills player did react in Gabriel Davis, who questioned why he wasn't on Brandt's shirt.

@KyleBrandt yooo why you cut me out on the shirt!?!? @heykayadams would have never done that!!🤦🏽‍♂️😂
Also Read Article Continues below

Whether you were entertained or not by Brandt, there's no doubt that he left a memorable imprint on the minds of everyone who watched the draft Friday.

Edited by Nick Goodling

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी