Aaron Rodgers' addition to the New York Jets has turned the team from the quiet lurker at the bottom of power rankings to the center of the NFL universe. The level of attention could reach new heights with HBO's Hard Knocks potentially eyeing the team.

However, the franchise doesn't seem to be too enthused with the idea. Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Freddie Coleman called out the team for shying away from added attention after already dumping assets to get one of the biggest names in the sport:

"I don't see how the New York Jets can look at this and say, 'The last thing we want is a distraction.' Well, then why'd you go getting Rodgers for? That's an automatic distraction that is worth it because you want to be a championship team or you want to put on the appearance of being a championship team."

Jets Today @NYJetsToday_ To everyone that is crying about the #Jets potentially being on Hard Knocks, here is some advice from our QB Aaron Rodgers. To everyone that is crying about the #Jets potentially being on Hard Knocks, here is some advice from our QB Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/QJbkGi3Kg5

He continued, explaining that skipping Hard Knocks doesn't save the team from opportunities to lose focus:

"I don't get the whole back and forth about the Jets not wanting to do this and not want to have the conversation about having a distraction. You're going to have distractions each and every day no matter what."

When does Hard Knocks air on television?

Aaron Rodgers at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

The HBO program focuses on training camp through most of the preseason. As such, nothing is set to go live until that time frame. However, that doesn't mean the crew isn't hard at work figuring out which team it wants to cover and pulling all of the strings and figuring out the accompanying little details needed to put the show together.

Adam Rank @adamrank Just when we thought Aaron Rodgers was out of our lives, the Jets are on Hard Knocks.



That's like having the bully move out of your school, but his girlfriend still goes there. Just when we thought Aaron Rodgers was out of our lives, the Jets are on Hard Knocks.That's like having the bully move out of your school, but his girlfriend still goes there.

Almost like South Park infamously does, the show records a week of events, cuts together an episode essentially overnight and sends a fully completed product to television screens throughout August. The expectation appears to be that one can expect episodes to be posted to Max.

Hard Knocks flirts with unprecedented look at Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In having such a successful career in the league, the quarterback has never had an opporunity to be filmed like the show would allow. Even though he's made plenty of public appearances and memes throughout the years, he's never been recorded up close in a behind-the-scenes manner quite like Hard Knocks offers.

As far as when it comes to some of the biggest generational names in the sport with Rodgers, Brady, Roethlisberger, Manning and Mahomes, this would arguably be the first time the show got to follow a talent as name-brand as Rodgers.

