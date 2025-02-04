NFL analyst Louis Riddick names ‘most interesting’ landing spot for Myles Garrett

NFL analyst and ex-player Louis Riddick believes that the Los Angeles Chargers are the "most interesting" potential landing spot for Myles Garrett.

Garrett recently requested a trade from his longtime home with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have struggled to find success in recent years, especially in the department of finding a reliable franchise quarterback. At 29 years old, Garrett is looking to land with a team where he can legitimately contend for a Super Bowl while he's still in his athletic prime.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, Riddick explained why he believes the Chargers would be an ideal new home for the Texas A&M Aggies alum.

"The Chargers are the one that's most interesting to me in this regard. Throw out the fact that they're in the AFC and maybe Cleveland doesn't want to trade them to the AFC. But Justin Herbert, cap space, Khalil Mack is going to retire, Joey Bosa can't stay healthy.

"Justin Herbert right now is an absolute freak as a star. Jim Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the entire NFL who has ownership and the front office firmly backing him." [00:01:39]

Myles Garrett's trade situation

Myles Garrett has been one of the more dominant players in the NFL for the past several years. Throughout his time in Cleveland, Garrett has won an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, recorded seven straight seasons with double-digit sack numbers, and appeared in three playoff games. He has been one of the few bright spots in the struggling Browns organization.

Now, Garrett seems to be frustrated enough with the franchise's shortcomings that he wants a new home.

Should Myles Garrett end up in Los Angeles as Riddick suggested, he'll certainly be moving to a more favorable situation. The Chargers finished second in the AFC West with a record of 11-6 behind the Kansas City Chiefs. They managed to earn a Wild Card spot in the playoffs but were thwarted 32-12 by the Houston Texans.

With a proven franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert already in Los Angeles, perhaps Garrett could be the difference maker that the Chargers need in taking the next step for a potential deep playoff run.

