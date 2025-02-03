Stephen A. Smith plays blame game with Deshaun Watson for Myles Garrett requesting trade

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith blamed quarterback Deshaun Watson for Myles Garrett's recent trade request. Smith took to ESPN's "First Take" on Monday to offer his thoughts on the situation. He believes Garrett wants to win now and sees his window with Cleveland closing due to the franchise's historic inability to land a solid franchise quarterback.

"I'm not surprised, and I completely support Myles Garrett. The Browns organization have been in the playoffs two times in the last five years. That's the good news, and that's really not that good. The real bad news is that they've been in two playoff games in the last 22-23 years ... The person that I blame the most, unfortunately, respectfully, is Deshaun Watson.

"If Deshaun Watson had gotten to Cleveland and balled the way he was capable, the way he showcased how he could ball when he was a Houston Texans, Myles Garrett would not be asking for this trade."

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns' recent woes

It has certainly been a wild ride for Watson and the Browns over the years. Cleveland obtained the signal-caller via a trade from the Houston Texans back in 2022. Unfortunately for Cleveland, Watson has never started a full season for the Browns since being traded to the team.

Watson's run with Cleveland has been plagued with injuries, which includes a torn Achilles in Week 7 of the 2024 season. Cleveland yet again failed to make the playoffs, finishing the season with a record of 3-14, firmly at the bottom of the AFC North.

As for Garrett, he has long been one of the more dominant defensive players in the league. The former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time First-Team All-Pro is still seeking a chance at a Super Bowl trophy. It doesn't seem like Garrett believes that can be accomplished in Cleveland anymore, as he now has his sights set on greener pastures.

At the moment, however, it doesn't seem like the Browns are interested in hearing offers for their star defensive player.

