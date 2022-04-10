“Job number one is circle the wagons; deny, deny, deny” - Mike Florio calls out NFL for rigged justice system

NFL analyst Mike Florio called out the league for being corrupt and not fixing its rigged system. Right now, there are three major issues facing the league. First, the NFL is facing charges of racial discrimination. Second, an owner and his team are facing sexual harassment charges. Third, a player is being allowed to play in the league, despite having 22 civil lawsuits pending against him for sexual assault.

So far, neither the NFL nor commissioner Roger Goodell have done anything to fix these issues. In some cases, as Florio has pointed out, the league has either not done a thorough investigation, or it hasn't even conducted an investigation at all.

“So they don't like to find violations. They don't like to stand up and tell the world, just like with the injury report and other things that teams do. They don't want to tell the world, 'We’ve got corruption happening right under our noses.' They'd rather brush that under the rug.

So I don't know that anything is going to come of this. I don't know if the NFL is going to do anything. Because job number one is circle the wagons; deny, deny, deny. Oh, wait, job number one is trying to get the case resolved in the NFL’s rigged kangaroo court, where Roger Goodell or one of his designees handles the case. "

Florio continued his rant against the league.

"That's not justice. You know, justice is supposed to be the scales. That's this. That is set up for the teams to win, for the league to win. It's shameful. It's wrong. And I hope one thing that comes out of this moment for the NFL is enough people stand up and say, 'That is a bull-crap maneuver that you guys have been doing for years. To rig the system, to hide from public view, and scrutiny, your wrongdoing.’ I mean, I said this today. Why would they feel compelled to have that rigged system if they didn't know they were doing wrong."

The NFL needs to change its policies

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl Press Conference

What Mike Florio is saying is true. The league seems to want to bury its head in the sand over the issues that were mentioned above.

They haven't forced out Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders' owner, after the numerous allegations against him and his team, with the worst being sexual harassment allegations.

Al Galdi @AlGaldi Once an NFL owner loses the other NFL owners, he’s done. Dan Snyder stealing money from the other owners - more than the workplace-misconduct scandal and every other controversy - is the kind of thing that could truly make him done. #Commanders Once an NFL owner loses the other NFL owners, he’s done. Dan Snyder stealing money from the other owners - more than the workplace-misconduct scandal and every other controversy - is the kind of thing that could truly make him done. #Commanders

According to some reports, they haven't done a deep dive into the Deshaun Watson case. All the league has done is deny the discrimination that is and has taken place in the league.

JPA Football @jpafootball Update: The attorney for the 22 women suing Deshaun Watson says the #Browns never reached out to him during their course of investigation into Watson’s situation, per @JohnBarrESPN Update: The attorney for the 22 women suing Deshaun Watson says the #Browns never reached out to him during their course of investigation into Watson’s situation, per @JohnBarrESPN

The league needs to change its policies so, when issues like this come up, they have either a policy in place to handle it or a better answer than denying the truth.

That's what Mike Florio and NFL fans expect.

Edited by Windy Goodloe