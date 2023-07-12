Sean Payton’s hiring gives optimism among Denver Broncos fans.

He led the New Orleans Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV over Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Saints also made nine playoff appearances in 15 seasons under his guidance. The franchise made the playoffs only five times and won one postseason game before his arrival.

Therefore, Broncos fans perceive that Payton can do wonders for the team’s offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine puts things in perspective, predicting that Wilson will be Denver’s biggest disappointment in the 2023 NFL season.

Ballentine wrote:

“Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, was 27th in total QBR and threw a career-low 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. The Broncos were 27th in offensive EPA and Nathaniel Hackett didn't even make it through the season as head coach.”

Wilson’s inefficiency led to a career-low 60.5 completion percentage. Getting sacked 55 times didn’t help either, as the Denver Broncos finished last in points per game last season (16.9). He also threw 31 interceptable passes, per Player Profiler.

As a result, Nathaniel Hackett was fired after 15 games. Jerry Rosburg took over as interim head coach before the Broncos finished their season at 5-12.

It was not the outcome expected from an offensive unit with Wilson, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy. The Broncos also had All-Pros Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons on defense.

Sean Payton can bring his offensive ingenuity to the Broncos, helping Wilson return to top-tier quarterback status. After all, he helped undersized quarterback Drew Brees become a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

But as Ballentine added:

“In theory, the Broncos making the move to bring in Sean Payton will be the salve to soothe the wounds of last season.”

“That doesn't take into account that it was still Wilson making decisions within Hackett's offense. It was still his arm trying to deliver an accurate ball.”

The Broncos are doomed if Sean Payton fails

If Sean Payton isn’t the solution for Denver’s struggling offense, the team will be in for more salary cap trouble.

The Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year, $242 million contract extension last offseason even if he had two years left in his previous contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

That deal puts Wilson under contract with Denver until 2028 when he turns 40. The Broncos got a fair deal if he plays according to expectations following a disappointing season.

If he isn’t the same Super Bowl-winning quarterback anymore, Broncos fans must endure some painful outcomes.

Cutting Wilson if he underperforms in 2023 is an option. However, doing so isn’t the best decision for the salary cap because it corresponds to an $85 million dead cap, per Spotrac.

They don’t have another viable quarterback option on their depth chart who could help them break their playoff drought stretching to Super Bowl 50.

Therefore, Sean Payton and Russell Wilson must make their partnership work. Otherwise, the Broncos will be under a mess that will take a while to clean up.

